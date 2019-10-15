WEVO : Earns First Place In Prestigious TiE SoCal 2019 Awards

Company is recognized for its breakthrough technology that optimizes marketing campaigns before they go live

WEVO, the market leader in providing digital marketers the tools to optimize digital experiences before going live, has been selected as the 2019 TiE10 SoCal winner in the prestigious TiE10 SoCal Awards Program. This program is hosted by the organizers of TiEcon Southwest, one of the world's largest conferences for tech entrepreneurs.

WEVO represents a paradigm shift for digital marketers and marketing agencies, who have historically launched campaigns only to learn post-launch why they failed. The company has developed the only marketing technology platform that blends artificial intelligence and customer feedback to generate actionable recommendations for its customers, empowering them to create more effective digital experiences and significantly increase conversion rates.

“We are honored to be recognized by TiE10 SoCal,” Nitzan Shaer, CEO, WEVO, said. “Marketers are at an inflection point, forgoing millions of dollars in online sales by launching campaigns that have not been optimized and then trying to improve their effectiveness over a period of months. WEVO provides them the opportunity to launch an optimized campaign and realize these missed revenues from day one of any new campaign.”

TiE is the largest non-profit worldwide organization for entrepreneurs with 61 chapters in 18 countries, of which TiE SoCal is its second largest chapter. TiE Angels has invested over $300 million in startups in the last 10 years with a mission to help members grow their businesses with events, mentorship, incubation, referrals and funding.

TiE SoCal Angels has screened entries from all over the country and from a very diverse set of industries including healthcare, FinTech, and artificial intelligence. TiE SoCal’s investment committee screened and selected the TiE10 SoCal winners as recognition of the potential of the companies and innovation they are bringing to market.

“The TiE10 SoCal award program was kicked off after identifying the need to reward exciting startups and is run with the highest level of integrity and vigorous screening and judging by domain experts,” said Ravi Sharma, TiE10 SoCal Investor Summit Co-Chair. “A huge congratulations to all the winners from one founder to another.”

The TiE10 SoCal Awards were presented to the winners during a ceremony on September 29th during TiEcon Southwest in Cerritos, California. For more information, please go to www.tieconsouthwest.com.

About WEVO

WEVO is the first technology platform that optimizes digital experiences before you go live. Leveraging crowdsourced visitor insight and artificial intelligence, WEVO generates recommendations that have proven to significantly increase conversion. WEVO has successful experience working with companies in all sectors, including financial services, healthcare, and education.

About TiE10 SoCal

TiE10 SoCal Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE SoCal’s premier annual awards program is keenly contested by numerous early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives.

