WFDSA Announces 2019 Direct Selling Business Results

The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) today announced global direct sales of USD 180.5 billion for the year-ended December 31, 2019. Excluding China1, worldwide retail sales showed a year-over-year increase of 1.4% with all regions around the globe showing increases in sales versus 2018. Global results, including China, resulted in a sales decrease of 4.3%. The industry is growing at a healthy pace with 5 year Compound Annual Growth of 2.3% (excluding China) and 1.6% Globally (China Included). ).

Global sales force is at 119.9 million independent representatives/distributors, slightly down from 2018. This figure includes over 59 million Independent Representatives who are actively working to build their direct selling businesses either as a full-time career or part-time to earn supplemental income. It is important to note that over 40% of Direct Selling markets are now reporting inclusion of Preferred Member programs by their member companies. Many of those joining Preferred Customer programs would previously have joined as independent representatives primarily to access discounted products. We expect to see this trend continue as these programs develop further, which ultimately provides a clearer view of those intending to participate for additional income.

Founded in 1978, the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations is the leading international, non-governmental, voluntary organization representing the global direct selling industry in more than 170 countries through more than 60 regional and local direct selling associations.

During Q1 of 2019, the Chinese Government implemented a 100 Day Review of the nutrition supplement industry. While this action was not related specifically to the direct selling industry, it had a significant impact on certain sectors of the industry.

Global Statistics https://wfdsa.org/global-statistics/