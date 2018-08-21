WFDSA World Federation of Direct Selling Associa : Association Performance program for the Latin America Region

Log in
Association Performance program for the Latin America Region

08/21/2018

On August 2-3, 2018, the DSA of Argentina hosted WFDSA's Association Performance Program for the Latin America DSAs in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Secretaries and company executives from all over the Latin and Central America region participated in the event. The format of the seminar was very interactive. The seminar focused on various issues, including exchange of best practices, DSA performance standards, new initiatives and a brainstorming session. The seminar was very productive and WFDSA would like to extend special thanks to its gracious host -DSA of Argentina.

Click on the link below to view photos from the event:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/WorldFedDSA/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1792762714125525

https://www.facebook.com/pg/WorldFedDSA/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1792815207453609

https://www.facebook.com/pg/WorldFedDSA/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1792888330779630

Disclaimer

WFDSA - World Federation of Direct Selling Association published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 19:01:01 UTC
