WFDSA World Federation of Direct Selling Associa : Association Performance program for the Latin America Region

On August 2-3, 2018, the DSA of Argentina hosted WFDSA's Association Performance Program for the Latin America DSAs in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Secretaries and company executives from all over the Latin and Central America region participated in the event. The format of the seminar was very interactive. The seminar focused on various issues, including exchange of best practices, DSA performance standards, new initiatives and a brainstorming session. The seminar was very productive and WFDSA would like to extend special thanks to its gracious host -DSA of Argentina.

