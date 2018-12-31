Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WFDSA World Federation of Direct Selling Associa : DSA of Russia Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 07:54pm CET

[Attachment]

On December 7-8, 2018, the XIV International Conference 'Entrepreneur and Consumer - Steps Towards Each Other' was held in Moscow, Russia. The conference organizers were the Direct Selling Association of Russia (RDSA) and the International Confederation of Consumer Societies (CONFOP). The conference was conducted within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) the Consumer Education and Protection Initiative (CEPI) program with the support of the WFDSA.

Over 110 people from the Eurasian Economic Union -member countries (Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan) participated in the event including direct selling representatives, business associations, academia, the State Duma, national government bodies, the Eurasian Economic Commission among many others.

In the framework of the conference, the participants raised the topics about priorities in the area of consumer rights protection, risks and negative consequences of the implementation of obligatory system of labeling products with control (identification) signs in Russia, new small business taxation regime and prospects for direct selling industry development in the world.

WFDSA Executive Director Tamuna Gabilaia made a presentation on prospects for direct selling industry. Her comments on generation Z and the internet age raised a great interest among the participants.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

WFDSA - World Federation of Direct Selling Association published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 18:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02pCuomo Vetoes Bill on 12 Weeks of Paid Bereavement Leave -- Update
DJ
08:45pCuomo Vetoes Bill on 12 Weeks of Paid Bereavement Leave
DJ
08:31pOil prices edge up, but set for first annual drop since 2015
RE
08:25pTrade optimism lifts stocks at end of tumultuous year
RE
08:25pOil prices edge up, but set for first annual drop since 2015
RE
08:24pTrade optimism lifts stocks at end of tumultuous year
RE
08:23pTrade optimism lifts stocks at end of tumultuous year
RE
08:18pDollar Edges Lower as Trade Optimism Fuels Stocks Rally
DJ
08:04pPARKLAND HEALTH & HOSPITAL SYSTEM DALLAS COUNTY : Wash your hands
PU
08:03pDollar ends strongest year since 2015 on defensive note
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny
2RANDGOLD RESOURCES : RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Suspension of Trading
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses
5OVERSUPPLY, FALTERING GROWTH TO WEIGH ON OIL PRICES IN 2019 : Reuters Poll

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.