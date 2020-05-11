Log in
WFP USA welcomes distinguished international development leader and Islamic Relief USA president Anwar Khan to its Board of Directors

05/11/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Food Program USA (WFP USA) today announced that it has named Anwar Khan, president of Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), to its Board of Directors. As a board member, Mr. Khan will support WFP USA's advocacy and fundraising on behalf of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

In the field of humanitarian and development assistance for more than 20 years, Mr. Khan brings valuable expertise to his work on behalf of WFP USA. Mr. Khan has dedicated his career to fighting hunger and poverty worldwide. His experience includes work in emergency zones such as Chechnya, Palestine, Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

"We are very pleased to welcome Anwar and to partner with him in fighting global hunger," said Randy Russell, WFP USA Board Chairman. "He brings a deep passion for helping others, but also tremendous experience that will help us extend our global reach and impact as we support WFP's work to provide lifesaving food and resources to the world's hungriest people."

Mr. Khan's work on behalf of WFP USA comes at a critical time. His expertise will be vital to driving increased awareness and fundraising to help WFP feed more than 100 million of the most vulnerable and hungry people. 

"It is an honor to be on the board of WFP USA, an organization that is one of the leading advocates for helping those experiencing hunger," Mr. Khan said. "I have seen the lifesaving work of WFP in conflict zones, natural disasters and some of the neediest places in the world. To many people, it is a lifeline."

For a comprehensive list of WFP USA board members, click here

WFP USA is the recognized leader in America's pursuit to end global hunger, inspiring citizens to do everything in their power to create a zero-hunger world. WFP USA works with U.S. policymakers, corporations, foundations and individuals to generate financial and in-kind resources for the United Nations World Food Programme to feed families in need around the world and to develop policies necessary to alleviate global hunger. To learn more about WFP USA's mission, please visit us at www.wfpusa.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wfp-usa-welcomes-distinguished-international-development-leader-and-islamic-relief-usa-president-anwar-khan-to-its-board-of-directors-301056918.html

SOURCE World Food Program USA


© PRNewswire 2020
