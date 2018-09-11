Log in
WFTU World Federation of Trade Unions : The WFTU International Trade Union Congress of Energy and Chemistry Industry Workers celebrates its opening today September11, 2018

09/11/2018 | 10:07am CEST

The WFTU International Trade Union Congress of Energy and Chemistry Industry Workers celebrates its opening today September11, 2018, in Trivandrum, India with the presence of WFTU General Secretary George Mavrikos, the leadership of CITU, local leaders and many delegates from the sector.

More than 150 delegates from 30 countries of the 5 continents are participating to this congress which is of great importance for both for the workers in this sector and the working class all over the world; moreover, the workers of the sector globally are expecting the resolutions and the action plan of the Congress which will trace the new upward course of this Trade Union International.
The Congress has started with the welcome speeches and the presentation of the introductory document 'PLATFORM OF ACTION'.

During the next 2 days, the trade unionists will discuss and decide jointly the guidelines for the future action of the international class-oriented trade union movement that will meet the interests of the sector workers and for the popular strata in general.

Disclaimer

WFTU - World Federation of Trade Unions published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 08:06:06 UTC
