Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WFTU World Federation of Trade Unions : solidarity statement with the 3-days strike of coal workers in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:24am EDT

The World Federation of Trade Unions, the oldest and most historic international trade union organization, that represents more than 100 million workers in 130 countries of the five continents, expresses its internationalist solidarity with the coal workers in India.

The class-oriented trade unions of India followed the way of militancy and dignity, organizing a three-day-long all-India coal mine strike on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, opposing the privatization program of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The first day of the strike has certainly been successful since thousands of coal mine workers of Coal India Limited (CIL), and Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) massively sent a strong message of resistance defiance.

The World Federation of Trade Unions joins its voice with its affiliates in India that once again are leading the workers' struggles. We demand the full and unconditional satisfaction of the popular demands for the withdrawal of the privatization plans of the coal mining sector and the auction of 41 coal blocks.

The Secretariat

Disclaimer

WFTU - World Federation of Trade Unions published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aSpain to pass 50 billion euros corporate aid package, sets up fund to boost solvency
RE
10:34aJune Jobs Numbers Shatter Expectations
PU
10:34aGOVERNMENT OF PRINCIPALITY OF MONACO : Principality of Monaco signs partnership with R&D institute Efficacity
PU
10:33aAmid strong June job growth, signs U.S. recovery may be stumbling
RE
10:33aTrump says jobs report proves U.S. economy 'roaring back'
RE
10:32aU.S. seeks Warhol, Monet paintings linked to 1MDB scandal
RE
10:29aEU banks to take on Visa, Mastercard with new payments system
RE
10:29aIBGE´s Human Resources Service Channel
PU
10:29aGOVERNMENT OF ROMANIA : Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's participation alongside President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, and members of the Cabinet, in the presentation of the National Investment(...)
PU
10:26aSouth African refinery explosion kills two, injures seven
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
4TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
5DANONE : DANONE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group