WFTU World Federation of Trade Unions : solidarity statement with the 3-days strike of coal workers in India

The World Federation of Trade Unions, the oldest and most historic international trade union organization, that represents more than 100 million workers in 130 countries of the five continents, expresses its internationalist solidarity with the coal workers in India.

The class-oriented trade unions of India followed the way of militancy and dignity, organizing a three-day-long all-India coal mine strike on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, opposing the privatization program of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The first day of the strike has certainly been successful since thousands of coal mine workers of Coal India Limited (CIL), and Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) massively sent a strong message of resistance defiance.

The World Federation of Trade Unions joins its voice with its affiliates in India that once again are leading the workers' struggles. We demand the full and unconditional satisfaction of the popular demands for the withdrawal of the privatization plans of the coal mining sector and the auction of 41 coal blocks.

