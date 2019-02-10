Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WGS 2019: World Government Summit in Dubai Ushers in New Era

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 04:09pm EST

  • Tony Robbins announces humanitarian project with UAE government to feed 1 billion people
  • Christine Lagarde says women more at risk than men from adverse impact of AI on jobs
  • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for meritocracy on global scale
  • Pope Francis addresses summit, His Highness Sheikh Abdulla: religious belief never justifies extremism
  • Document for Human Fraternity signed by Pontiff and Grand Imam of Al Azhar to be studied in UAE universities from next academic year

A raft of announcements and statements of intent from some of the world’s leading policymakers and figureheads ushered in a new era of modern tolerance on the first day of the seventh World Government Summit (WGS 2019) in Dubai today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190210005027/en/

Entrepreneur, life coach and philanthropist Tony Robbins announces humanitarian project with UAE lea ...

Entrepreneur, life coach and philanthropist Tony Robbins announces humanitarian project with UAE leadership to feed 1 billion people at World Government Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)

Among the stand-out moments of the first of the three-day event, Leadership Expert, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Tony Robbins announced that he is currently collaborating with the UAE leadership on a humanitarian project to feed one billion people.

In an interview with Richard Quest, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde addressed widespread concerns that artificial intelligence will reshape the future of jobs, even saying that even her own job will be “adjusted” in the near future.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, while outlining the challenges that Pakistan faces in overcoming the shadow of corruption that has dogged the country in recent years, called for meritocracy on a global scale.

Pope Francis addressed the summit via a live video, where he said the UAE has started a new historical chapter in a modern, tolerant world. And following the Pontiff’s address, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar His Eminence Dr Ahmed At-Tayyeb that took place in the UAE this February and the subsequent signing of the Document for Human Fraternity is to be studied in both schools and universities in the UAE from the coming academic year.

The three-day World Government Summit 2019 runs until February 12 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event has convened more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 30 international organizations.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo scores as Juventus move 11-point clear
AQ
04:09pWGS 2019 : World Government Summit in Dubai Ushers in New Era
BU
04:08pCOMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 10, 2019
PR
04:01pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:51pQATAR FUEL : Woqod board meets on 25/2/2019 to discuss the financial statements ended 31/12/2018
AQ
03:51pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : names Havier Haddad as new GM for GCC
AQ
03:51pPALESTINE INSURANCE : PICO) held its Board of Directors meeting on 2019-02-07.
AQ
03:51pBeit Jala Pharmaceutical(BJP) sets 2019-02-28 as a date of its Board of Directors meeting.
AQ
03:51pWARBA BANK : buys AUB Bahrain's equity in KMEFIC for KWD 10m
AQ
03:51pDP WORLD : Three int'l consortiums race for constructing dry port in Egypt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : EXCLUSIVE: Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank - document, sources
2GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
3THE CLOROX COMPANY : Prepare to Pay More for Diapers, Clorox and Cat Litter
4FACEBOOK, FITBIT, PALLADIUM: This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 6
5No deal Brexit chances are rising, says CBI business lobby

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.