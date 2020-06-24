WGU Names Corey Edwards Director of Northwest Region

Western Governors University (WGU) announced the appointment of Corey Edwards as Director of the Northwest Region. Edwards brings fifteen years of experience as a leader in higher education and entrepreneur. In his role with the online, nonprofit university, Edwards will help guide the strategic direction of WGU and further raise its profile among prospective students and university partners.

“Corey has demonstrated the tremendous value of aligning higher ed, business and other stakeholders to better serve students and strengthen the local community,” said Dr. Tonya Drake, the Regional Vice President for WGU’s Northwest Region. “At WGU, he will work closely with leaders across Colorado and the region to advance our university’s mission of creating pathways to opportunity and changing lives for the better.”

Edwards will support Dr. Drake in overseeing university operations across a nine-state territory, which includes Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. His duties will include expanding university partnerships, providing effective communications to external and internal audiences, and strengthening WGU’s position as a leading organization in higher education. He will be based in the Denver area.

“WGU has been a valuable resource for contemporary students and employers for more than twenty years,” said Edwards. “That said, opportunity exists to further drive innovation and connect more individuals with life- and career-changing degree programs. I’m excited to join WGU and help advance its important mission.”

Prior to WGU, Edwards served in several roles within the University of Colorado system. He was most recently the Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships for the University of Colorado Denver. In that position, he collaborated with industry leaders to establish jointly beneficial partnerships and ensure the university met crucial, workforce needs. He launched and led the University Partnerships steering committee comprised of decision makers from each school, college and key, on-campus business unit.

Before that, Edwards served as Director of Student Success for the Office of Digital Education at the University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus, where he managed the full, online-learning experience, including student recruitment, academic support and career services.

Edwards is an alumnus of the University of Northern Colorado where he studied communication and journalism and received a master’s in sport administration.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 122,000 students nationwide and has nearly 183,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 23 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu

