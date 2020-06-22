Log in
WGU Washington : Awards Degree to Twenty Thousandth Graduate

06/22/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Online, nonprofit university celebrates milestone with up to $20,000 in scholarships

WGU Washington recently surpassed the twenty thousandth graduate milestone. The online, nonprofit university has awarded more than 20,000 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to hard-working women and men across the state, opening new doors of opportunity for those individuals and strengthening Washington’s workforce.

To celebrate this milestone and commemorate the thousands of lives that have been transformed by the power of education, the university is offering up to $20,000 in scholarships for newly enrolled students. The WGU Washington 20,000 Graduates Scholarship, the university will select four students to receive up to $5,000 toward any of WGU Washington’s more than 60 accredited degree programs in information technology, business, K-12 teacher education and health professions, including nursing.

Learn more about the WGU Washington 20,000 Graduates Scholarship at washington.wgu.edu/20k and by following @WGUWashington on social media.

“We are so proud of all our graduates and the important impact they’re making in their communities and statewide,” said Dr. Tonya Drake, Chancellor of WGU Washington. “When WGU Washington was created in 2011, the vision was to give Washingtonians another option to earn a degree and gain in-demand knowledge and skills. Achieving 20,000 graduates validates that vision and demonstrates the important resource our university provides students and this state.”

Of all the ambitious, self-starting individuals to receive degrees from WGU Washington, the distinction of being the university’s twenty thousandth graduate goes to Edward Pinto of Quincy. Pinto earned a master’s in English Language Learning while working fulltime as a Spanish teacher at Wapato High School. He says his degree will help him follow his passion of helping students of color in central Washington graduate from high school.

“For me, education has been life changing and I hope my achievements inspire others as well,” said Pinto. “I am a first-generation college student and a person of color. WGU Washington provided me a wonderful opportunity and I am honored to set a positive example for underrepresented groups in my community.”

A state-based subsidiary of nationally recognized, accredited, nonprofit Western Governors University, WGU Washington is open to all qualified Washington residents. It is designed to fit the busy lives—and often tight budgets—of working adult students.

About WGU Washington

WGU Washington is an online, competency-based university designed to expand access to higher education for Washington residents. In 2011, the Washington State Legislature created WGU Washington in partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University.


© Business Wire 2020
