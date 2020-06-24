WHAT'S HAPPENING IN BIG BEAR LAKE THIS SUMMER

Big Bear Lake, CA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California's premier four-season vacation destination, Big Bear Lake, is ready for the sweet days of summer. Known for its classic lakeside charm, Big Bear Lake’s cooler mountain temperatures, scenic beauty, and wide range of outdoor recreational activities are just a few of the highlights that make Big Bear SoCal’s go-to location for complete summer vacations or weekend getaways.



For summer 2020, experiences and activities new in Big Bear Lake visitors include:



Activities

NEW Big Bear Lake Visitor Center: Right in the heart of the Village is your new one-stop Visitor Information Center. Stop by the Center for the most complete information provided by a friendly Big Bear Lake local, who knows the ins and outs of what's happening and things to do in Big Bear Lake. New this year, visitors will also find digital kiosks and a visitor app. Big Bear Mountain Resort will also have space in the visitor center where guests can purchase lift tickets and activities.

NEW Mineshaft Roller Coaster at Big Bear Alpine Slide: Mineshaft Coaster is a thrilling new mountain coaster that is fun for the entire family! Enjoy mountain scenery on your way up, then you control the speed down a mile long track! Experience a variety of thrill ride features such as steep descents, dips, twists, hairpin turns, tunnels and 360-degree corkscrews! Mineshaft Coaster is the first and only mountain coaster in California! Opening in early July 2020.

New Trail System through the Southern California Mountains Foundation: A new Big Bear Lake 8+ mile trail system for hikers, runners, mountain bikers, dog walkers, and more will open Summer 2020. For tips on hiking responsibly, we can connect you with Trails Director Bennett Russell.

New Dining

Masala Craft: Re-opening of Nepalese/Tibetan/North Indian restaurant located at 40760 Village Dr, Big Bear Lake

Opening July 4, 2020, Crave Maine Lobster Co. brings fresh seafood sourced from the world's top lobster suppliers from the shores to the mountains.

Big Bear Mountain Resort

Summit Bike Park: SoCal's best lift-served, gravity fed bike park features an extensive network of downhill and cross-country trails with terrain for riders of all disciplines and abilities. This summer, mountain bikers will find:

New DH trail open to the public: Originally built for last year's US Open of Downhill competition, the Bike Park's newest addition, 10-ply, is a double-black diamond downhill trail designed for expert riders and featuring plenty of challenging terrain, including multiple rock gardens and root sections.

E-Bikes: Class 1 e-bikes (electric mountain bikes) are now permitted on lifts and select Summit Bike Park trails. The pedal assisted bikes are easier to power up the trails, making the sport of mountain biking more accessible to more people.

Class 1 e-bikes (electric mountain bikes) are now permitted on lifts and select Summit Bike Park trails. The pedal assisted bikes are easier to power up the trails, making the sport of mountain biking more accessible to more people. Family-Friendly Activities: Basecamp activities: Located in the Snow Summit base area with multiple activities that are perfect for outdoor adventurers of all ages, including a 30-foot climbing wall, zip line, Euro Bungee trampoline as well as the Summit Mining Co. and Grizzly Ridge Tube Park. Scenic Sky Chair: Experience the thrill of riding the chairlift through the San Bernardino National Forest before arriving at the top of Snow Summit (elev. 8,200’) to enjoy breathtaking views of Southern California’s highest peak (San Gorgonio Mountain, elev. 11,503’) and the surrounding Big Bear Valley. Lift + Lunch packages available with discounts for 20/21 winter season passholders and advance reservations. Hiking: Access over 60 miles of scenic trails from the Snow Summit base area with options for all ages and abilities. Self-guided trail markers are available on select trails to help guests become more familiar with the Big Bear Valley’s native plant and wildlife. Golf : Grab your clubs and take your game to new heights at Bear Mountain Golf Course, featuring an idyllic 9-hole course, full-service pro shop, and practice area with driving range, chipping area, and putting green. Stop by the Clubhouse Grill before or after your round for some fairway fare or your favorite beverage.



Events

Big Bear Film Summit (Virtual): The inaugural Big Bear Film Summit will be held virtually June 12 - July 12. Celebrating 100 years of film making in Big Bear, The Film Summit was created to encourage artistic production in and around Big Bear Lake. The Summit will feature 52 films (12 feature length and 40 short films and music videos), including "Trap Door at the Edge of the Universe," "The In-Between" and "Hard Plastic." The Summit's All Access Pass allows enthusiasts to enjoy unlimited streaming of all programming and live stream events from June 12 - July 12, 2020.

Fourth of July Fun Run: The 3rd Annual Big Bear 4th of July Fun Run will be held at 7am on July 4. Kick off the holiday with a fun run at Meadow Park, a great place next to Big Bear Lake. (Insider tip: Great location for fireworks viewing).This year's event will be a modified format that adheres to social/physical distancing and health department guidelines. Three race distances available - 5K, 10K, 15K.

Big Bear Lake Independence Day Fair: A day of fun for the entire family under the pines at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center from 10am - 5pm on Saturday, July 4

Tour de Big Bear: The Tour de Big Bear celebrates ten years of beautiful mountain riding on Saturday, September 19. With 10k, 25, 50, 70 and 109 mile courses, there's a route for every cycling enthusiast.

Grizzly 100 & Big Bear MTB Gran Fondo: Big Bear Lake's premier mountain bike event returns Sept. 26. Offering epic technical riding on some of the best single track courses in southern California, the Grizzly 100 attracts riders from around the world. The Gran Fondo Mountain Bike ride offers five different routes to fit all levels of riders.

Fishing for 50K: Calling all residents and visitors from near and far! You and your family and friends are invited to get out on Big Bear Lake for a chance to win big during our Fishin' For $50k Trout Derby this September 12 & 13, 2020. Five tagged trout - worth $10k each - will be released prior to the Derby and anglers can begin fishing Saturday and Sunday from 6 AM to 2 PM.

Adventure Van Expo: Held on September 12 & 13, 2020 from 10am - 3pm the show will feature built-out Mercedes Sprinters, 4x4 rigs, accessories, and more. Come out and meet the builders, network with vanlifers, check out all kinds of cool workmanship and things maybe you've never seen, learn something new. Vendors will be set up with accessories to buy for your van or rig. There will be talks on topics like solar. And there will be food and beer.

For more information on the upcoming winter season, or to book your next adventure, go to BigBear.com and BigBearMountainResort.com.



