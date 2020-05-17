WHO World Health Organization : Situation report - 118

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Situation Report - 118

Data as received by WHO from national authorities by 10:00 CEST, 17 May 2020

Highlights

Presidents Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica and Sebastián Piñera of Chile joined the WHO Director-GeneralDr Tedros on 15 Mayto announce progress on a technology platformthat aims to lift access barriers to effective vaccines, medicines and other health products against COVID-19. The platform, which will officially launch on 29 May, will pool data, knowledge and intellectual property for existing or new COVID-19 health products to deliver 'global public goods' for all people and all countries.

Japan has agreed to contribute over US$2.7 millionto help nine countries in the Americas strengthen their capacities to detect cases, monitor, and control outbreaks of COVID-19,as well as ensure that reliable public health information on the COVID-19pandemic is available to people involved in the response and the general public.

A community of youth influencers named the Global Shapers Community is working with the WHO Regional Office for Europeto ensure that tailored health advice reaches communities, families and individuals in countries across the European Region. This collaboration allows young community members to flag rumours, report on the tone of discussions on their channels and ask questions, as well as share information and project ideas to WHO. The information is then used by WHO to better tailor risk communication and address misinformation.

Situation in numbers (by WHO Region)

Total (new cases in last 24 hours)