Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WHO World Health Organization : Situation report - 118

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Situation Report - 118

Data as received by WHO from national authorities by 10:00 CEST, 17 May 2020

Highlights

Presidents Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica and Sebastián Piñera of Chile joined the WHO Director-GeneralDr Tedros on 15 Mayto announce progress on a technology platformthat aims to lift access barriers to effective vaccines, medicines and other health products against COVID-19. The platform, which will officially launch on 29 May, will pool data, knowledge and intellectual property for existing or new COVID-19 health products to deliver 'global public goods' for all people and all countries.

Japan has agreed to contribute over US$2.7 millionto help nine countries in the Americas strengthen their capacities to detect cases, monitor, and control outbreaks of COVID-19,as well as ensure that reliable public health information on the COVID-19pandemic is available to people involved in the response and the general public.

A community of youth influencers named the Global Shapers Community is working with the WHO Regional Office for Europeto ensure that tailored health advice reaches communities, families and individuals in countries across the European Region. This collaboration allows young community members to flag rumours, report on the tone of discussions on their channels and ask questions, as well as share information and project ideas to WHO. The information is then used by WHO to better tailor risk communication and address misinformation.

Situation in numbers (by WHO Region)

Total (new cases in last 24 hours)

Globally

4 525 497 cases (100 012)

307 395 deaths (5 336)

Africa

58 663 cases (2 202)

1 710 deaths (43)

Americas

1 966 932 cases (57 449)

118 799 deaths (3 742)

Eastern Mediterranean

326 568 cases (10 900)

9 841 deaths (140)

Europe

1 870 545 cases (22 100)

165 951 deaths (1 228)

South-East Asia

134 531 cases (6 536)

4 351 deaths (150)

Western Pacific

167 546 cases (825)

6 730 deaths (33)

Surveillance

Figure 1. Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last seven days by country, territory or area, 11 May to 17 May**

**See Annex 1 for data, table and figure notes.

Figure 2. Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, by date of report and WHO region, 30 December 2019 through 17 May 2020**

**See Annex 1 for data, table and figure notes.

Table 1. Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmedCOVID-19 cases and deaths, by WHO region. Data as of 10 AM CEST, 17 May 2020**

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Africa

South Africa

14 355

831

261

14

Community transmission

0

Algeria

6 821

191

542

6

Community transmission

0

Ghana

5 735

97

29

1

Community transmission

0

Nigeria

5 621

171

176

5

Community transmission

0

Cameroon

3 047

0

139

0

Community transmission

1

Guinea

2 658

127

16

1

Community transmission

0

Senegal

2 429

119

25

2

Community transmission

0

Côte d'Ivoire

2 061

44

25

1

Community transmission

0

Democratic Republic of the Congo

1 454

85

60

0

Community transmission

0

Gabon

1 320

111

11

1

Community transmission

0

Guinea-Bissau

913

0

3

0

Community transmission

2

Niger

889

4

51

0

Community transmission

0

Mali

835

29

48

2

Community transmission

0

Kenya

830

49

50

4

Community transmission

0

Burkina Faso

782

2

51

0

Community transmission

0

Equatorial Guinea

690

96

7

0

Community transmission

0

Zambia

679

11

7

0

Community transmission

0

United Republic of Tanzania

509

0

21

0

Community transmission

9

Chad

474

46

50

2

Community transmission

0

Sierra Leone

462

15

29

2

Clusters of cases

0

Congo

391

0

15

0

Community transmission 2

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Benin

339

0

2

0

Community transmission

2

Mauritius

332

0

10

0

Clusters of cases

20

Cabo Verde

328

2

3

1

Clusters of cases

0

Ethiopia

306

19

5

0

Clusters of cases

0

Central African Republic

301

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

1

Togo

298

35

11

0

Community transmission

0

Rwanda

289

2

0

0

Sporadic cases

0

Madagascar

283

45

0

0

Clusters of cases

0

South Sudan

231

0

1

0

Clusters of cases

2

Uganda

227

24

0

0

Sporadic cases

0

Liberia

223

4

20

0

Community transmission

0

Eswatini

202

12

2

0

Clusters of cases

0

São Tomé and Príncipe

169

3

7

0

Clusters of cases

0

Mozambique

129

10

0

0

Clusters of cases

0

Malawi

65

2

3

0

Clusters of cases

0

Angola

48

0

2

0

Clusters of cases

2

Zimbabwe

44

2

4

0

Sporadic cases

0

Mauritania

40

11

4

1

Sporadic cases

0

Eritrea

39

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

28

Burundi

27

0

1

0

Clusters of cases

4

Botswana

25

1

1

0

Clusters of cases

0

Gambia

23

0

1

0

Sporadic cases

4

Namibia

16

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

41

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Comoros

11

0

1

0

Community transmission

7

Seychelles

11

0

0

0

Clusters of cases

40

Lesotho

1

0

0

0

Pending

3

Territoriesii

Mayotte

1 258

0

16

0

Clusters of cases

1

Réunion

443

2

0

0

Clusters of cases

0

Americas

United States of America

1 409 452

27 090

85 860

2 041

Community transmission

0

Brazil

218 223

15 305

14 817

824

Community transmission

0

Peru

84 495

3 891

2 392

125

Community transmission

0

Canada

74 993

1 164

5 595

96

Community transmission

0

Mexico

45 032

2 437

4 767

290

Community transmission

0

Chile

41 428

4 388

421

53

Community transmission

0

Ecuador

31 467

965

2 594

256

Community transmission

0

Colombia

14 216

606

546

21

Community transmission

0

Dominican Republic

12 110

371

428

4

Community transmission

0

Panama

9 268

150

266

6

Community transmission

0

Argentina

7 479

345

363

10

Community transmission

0

Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

3 577

205

164

12

Clusters of cases

0

Honduras

2 460

142

134

1

Community transmission

0

Cuba

1 862

22

79

0

Clusters of cases

0

Guatemala

1 643

125

30

1

Clusters of cases

0

El Salvador

1 265

55

25

2

Clusters of cases

0

Costa Rica

843

13

8

0

Clusters of cases

0

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Paraguay

778

19

11

0

Community transmission

0

Uruguay

732

8

19

0

Clusters of cases

0

Jamaica

511

2

9

0

Clusters of cases

0

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)

504

49

10

0

Clusters of cases

0

Haiti

310

37

20

0

Clusters of cases

0

Guyana

116

3

10

0

Clusters of cases

0

Trinidad and Tobago

116

0

8

0

Sporadic cases

19

Bahamas

96

0

11

0

Clusters of cases

1

Barbados

85

0

7

0

Clusters of cases

3

Antigua and Barbuda

25

0

3

0

Clusters of cases

13

Nicaragua

25

0

8

0

Clusters of cases

3

Grenada

22

0

0

0

Clusters of cases

1

Belize

18

0

2

0

Sporadic cases

32

Saint Lucia

18

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

12

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

17

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

12

Dominica

16

0

0

0

Clusters of cases

36

Saint Kitts and Nevis

15

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

26

Suriname

10

0

1

0

Sporadic cases

43

Territoriesii

Puerto Rico

2 589

47

122

0

Clusters of cases

0

Martinique

192

3

14

0

Clusters of cases

0

French Guiana

189

5

1

0

Clusters of cases

0

Guadeloupe

155

0

13

0

Clusters of cases

4

Bermuda

123

1

9

0

Clusters of cases

0

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Aruba

101

0

3

0

Sporadic cases

11

Cayman Islands

94

1

1

0

Clusters of cases

0

Sint Maarten

78

0

15

0

Sporadic cases

3

United States Virgin Islands

69

0

6

0

Clusters of cases

6

Saint Martin

39

0

3

0

Sporadic cases

6

Curaçao

16

0

1

0

Sporadic cases

19

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

13

0

0

0

Clusters of cases

21

Turks and Caicos Islands

12

0

1

0

Sporadic cases

19

Montserrat

11

0

1

0

Sporadic cases

33

British Virgin Islands

8

0

1

0

Sporadic cases

1

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

6

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

19

Saint Barthélemy

6

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

47

Anguilla

3

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

43

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

1

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

39

Eastern Mediterranean

Iran (Islamic Republic of)

118 392

1 757

6 937

35

Community transmission

0

Saudi Arabia

52 016

2 840

302

10

Clusters of cases

0

Pakistan

40 151

1 352

873

39

Clusters of cases

0

Qatar

30 972

1 547

15

1

Community transmission

0

United Arab Emirates

22 627

796

214

4

Pending

0

Kuwait

13 802

942

107

11

Clusters of cases

0

Egypt

11 719

491

612

20

Clusters of cases

0

Bahrain

6 747

164

12

0

Clusters of cases

0

Morocco

6 741

89

192

2

Clusters of cases

0

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Afghanistan

6 635

233

169

1

Clusters of cases

0

Oman

5 186

157

22

2

Clusters of cases

0

Iraq

3 260

67

121

4

Clusters of cases

0

Sudan

2 289

325

97

6

Sporadic cases

0

Somalia

1 357

73

55

2

Sporadic cases

0

Djibouti

1 331

22

4

0

Clusters of cases

0

Tunisia

1 037

2

45

0

Community transmission

0

Lebanon

902

11

26

0

Clusters of cases

0

Jordan

607

11

9

0

Clusters of cases

0

Yemen

126

18

19

3

Pending

0

Libya

65

1

3

0

Clusters of cases

0

Syrian Arab Republic

51

1

3

0

Community transmission

0

Territoriesii

occupied Palestinian territory

555

1

4

0

Clusters of cases

0

Europe

Russian Federation

281 752

9 709

2 631

94

Clusters of cases

0

The United Kingdom

240 165

3 450

34 466

468

Community transmission

0

Spain

230 698

515

27 563

104

Community transmission

0

Italy

224 760

875

31 763

153

Community transmission

0

Germany

174 355

583

7 914

33

Community transmission

0

Turkey

148 067

1 610

4 096

41

Community transmission

0

France

140 008

362

27 578

96

Community transmission

0

Belgium

54 989

345

9 005

46

Community transmission

0

Netherlands

43 870

189

5 670

27

Community transmission

0

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Switzerland

30 489

58

1 601

7

Community transmission

0

Sweden

29 677

470

3 674

28

Community transmission

0

Portugal

28 810

227

1 203

13

Community transmission

0

Belarus

28 681

951

160

4

Clusters of cases

0

Ireland

24 048

92

1 533

15

Community transmission

0

Ukraine

18 291

433

514

17

Community transmission

0

Poland

18 257

241

915

8

Community transmission

0

Romania

16 704

267

1 081

25

Community transmission

0

Israel

16 608

19

268

2

Pending

0

Austria

16 140

72

628

0

Community transmission

0

Denmark

10 858

67

543

6

Community transmission

0

Serbia

10 496

58

228

3

Pending

0

Czechia

8 455

49

296

1

Community transmission

0

Norway

8 197

0

232

0

Clusters of cases

1

Finland

6 286

58

297

4

Pending

0

Kazakhstan

6 157

307

34

0

Pending

0

Republic of Moldova

5 934

189

209

5

Pending

0

Armenia

4 472

189

60

5

Clusters of cases

0

Luxembourg

3 930

7

104

0

Pending

0

Hungary

3 509

36

451

3

Community transmission

0

Azerbaijan

3 138

158

36

0

Clusters of cases

0

Greece

2 819

9

162

2

Clusters of cases

0

Uzbekistan

2 741

50

11

0

Clusters of cases

0

Bosnia and Herzegovina

2 265

28

131

4

Community transmission

0

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Croatia

2 224

2

95

0

Community transmission

0

Bulgaria

2 211

73

108

6

Clusters of cases

0

Iceland

1 802

0

10

0

Community transmission

3

Estonia

1 770

4

63

0

Pending

0

North Macedonia

1 762

22

98

1

Clusters of cases

0

Lithuania

1 534

11

55

1

Community transmission

0

Slovakia

1 493

13

28

1

Clusters of cases

0

Slovenia

1 465

0

103

0

Clusters of cases

1

Tajikistan

1 322

204

39

3

Pending

0

Kyrgyzstan

1 138

21

14

0

Clusters of cases

0

Latvia

997

27

19

0

Clusters of cases

0

Albania

946

13

31

0

Clusters of cases

0

Cyprus

914

4

17

0

Clusters of cases

0

Andorra

761

0

51

2

Community transmission

3

Georgia

695

18

12

0

Community transmission

0

San Marino

652

0

41

0

Community transmission

1

Malta

546

14

6

0

Sporadic cases

0

Montenegro

324

0

9

0

Clusters of cases

11

Monaco

96

0

1

0

Sporadic cases

6

Liechtenstein

83

0

1

0

Pending

21

Holy See

12

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

10

Territoriesii

Kosovo[1]

944

0

29

0

Community transmission

2

Isle of Man

334

1

24

0

Pending

0

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

Jersey

297

0

27

0

Pending

1

Guernsey

252

0

13

0

Community transmission

14

Faroe Islands

187

0

0

0

Pending

23

Gibraltar

147

0

0

0

Clusters of cases

4

Greenland

11

0

0

0

Pending

41

South-East Asia

India

90 927

4 987

2 872

120

Clusters of cases

0

Bangladesh

20 995

930

314

16

Clusters of cases

0

Indonesia

17 025

529

1 089

13

Community transmission

0

Thailand

3 028

3

56

0

Clusters of cases

0

Maldives

1 078

47

4

0

Clusters of cases

0

Sri Lanka

960

25

9

0

Clusters of cases

0

Nepal

291

15

1

1

Sporadic cases

0

Myanmar

182

0

6

0

Clusters of cases

1

Timor-Leste

24

0

0

0

Clusters of cases

23

Bhutan

21

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

1

Western Pacific

China

84 484

6

4 645

1

Clusters of cases

0

Singapore

27 356

465

22

1

Clusters of cases

0

Japan

16 285

48

744

19

Clusters of cases

0

Philippines

12 305

214

817

11

Community transmission

0

Republic of Korea

11 050

13

262

0

Clusters of cases

0

Australia

7 036

17

98

0

Clusters of cases

0

Malaysia

6 872

17

113

1

Clusters of cases

0

Reporting Country/ Territory/Area

Total confirmed

Total confirmed

Total deaths

Total new deaths

Transmission

Days since last

cases

new cases

classificationi

reported case

New Zealand

1 149

1

21

0

Clusters of cases

0

Viet Nam

318

5

0

0

Clusters of cases

0

Brunei Darussalam

141

0

1

0

Clusters of cases

9

Mongolia

135

37

0

0

Sporadic cases

0

Cambodia

122

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

35

Lao People's Democratic Republic

19

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

34

Fiji

18

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

26

Papua New Guinea

8

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

24

Territoriesii

Guam

149

0

5

0

Clusters of cases

2

French Polynesia

60

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

11

Northern Mariana Islands

(Commonwealth of the)

21

2

2

0

Pending

0

New Caledonia

18

0

0

0

Sporadic cases

44

Subtotal for all regions

4 524 785

100 012

307 382

5 336

Other*

712

0

13

0

-

62

Grand total

4 525 497

100 012

307 395

5 336

**See Annex 1 for data, table and figure notes.

Technical guidance and other resources

  • To view all technical guidance documents regarding COVID-19, please go to this webpage.
  • Updates from WHO regional offices

-

WHO AFRO

-

WHO PAHO

-

WHO EMRO

-

WHO SEARO

-

WHO EURO

-

WHO WPRO

Recommendations and advice for the public

Case definitions

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19)document which includes surveillance definitions.

Definition of COVID-19 death

COVID-19 death is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID-19 disease (e.g. trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery between the illness and death.

Further guidance for certification and classification (coding) of COVID-19 as cause of death is available here.

Annex 1: Data, table and figure notes

Caution must be taken when interpreting all data presented. Differences are to be expected between information products published by WHO, national public health authorities, and other sources using different inclusion criteria and different data cut-off times. While steps are taken to ensure accuracy and reliability, all data are subject to continuous verification and change. Case detection, definitions, testing strategies, reporting practice, and lag times differ between countries/territories/areas. These factors, amongst others, influence the counts presented, with variable underestimation of true case and death counts, and variable delays to reflecting these data at global level.

The designations employed, and the presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries. Dotted and dashed lines on maps represent approximate border lines for which there may not yet be full agreement. Countries, territories and areas are arranged under the administering WHO region.

  1. All references to Kosovo should be understood to be in the context of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1244 (1999). In the map, number of cases of Serbia and Kosovo (UNSCR 1244, 1999) have been aggregated for visualization purposes.

Counts reflect laboratory-confirmed cases and deaths, based on WHO case definitions, unless stated otherwise (see Country, territory, or area-specificupdates and errata), and include both domestic and repatriated cases.

Other*: includes cases reported from an international conveyance (Diamond Princess).

Due to the recent trend of countries conducting data reconciliation exercises which remove large numbers of cases or deaths from their total counts, WHO will now display such data as negative numbers in the "new cases" / "new deaths" columns as appropriate. This will aid readers in identifying when such adjustments occur. When additional details become available that allow the subtractions to be suitably apportioned to previous days, graphics will be updated accordingly. Prior situation reports will not be edited; see covid19.who.intfor the most up-to-date data.

Additional table notes

  1. Transmission classification is based on a process of country/territory/area self-reporting. Classifications are reviewed on a weekly basis, may be revised as new information becomes available, and are based on the highest category reported. Differing degrees of transmission may be present within countries/territories/areas. Categories:
  • No cases: with no confirmed cases (not shown in table).
  • Sporadic cases: with one or more cases, imported or locally detected.
  • Clusters of cases: experiencing cases, clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures.
  • Community transmission: experiencing larger outbreaks of local transmission defined
    through an assessment of factors including, but not limited to: large numbers of cases not linkable to transmission chains; large numbers of cases from sentinel lab surveillance; and/or multiple unrelated clusters in several areas of the country/territory/area.
  • Pending: transmission classification has not been reported to WHO.
  1. "Territories" include territories, areas, overseas dependencies and other jurisdictions of similar status.

Country, territory, or area-specific updates and errata

None

Disclaimer

WHO - World Health Organization published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 16:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pFed's Powell Says Economy Faces Long, Uncertain Recovery
DJ
12:46pMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : The fourth Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel and special equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Defence Ministry took off from the Batainitsa airfield
PU
12:42pCANADA FIRMS UNENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT COMPLEX GOVERNMENT WAGE SUBSIDY PROGRAM : minister
RE
12:01pWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION : Situation report - 118
PU
12:00pFED'S POWELL SAYS FULL ECONOMIC RECOVERY MAY REQUIRE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE : Cbs
RE
11:54aFed's Powell says full economic recovery may require coronavirus vaccine - CBS
RE
11:46aEmirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak - Bloomberg News
RE
11:46aThe third Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military personnel and special equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Defence Ministry took off from the Batainitsa airfield
PU
11:42aEMIRATES PLANS TO CUT ABOUT 30,000 JOBS AMID VIRUS OUTBREAK : Bloomberg News
RE
11:21aPELOSI SEES NEGOTIATIONS ON NEW $3 TRILLION CORONAVIRUS LEGISLATION : Cbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei
2CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
3MODERNA, INC. : Coronavirus Vaccine Frontrunners Emerge, Rollouts Weighed
4MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group