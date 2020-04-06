WHO World Health Organization : Situation report - 77

Log in
04/06/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Situation Report - 77

Data as reported by national authorities by 10:00 CET 6 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: South Sudan.
  • At a joint press conference and in a co-authored opinion piece, the WHO Director-General and IMF Managing Director reiterated the importance of saving lives and saving livelihoods and made it clear that the trade-off between saving lives or jobs is a false dilemma. The press conference remarks are here, and the op-edhere.
  • Almost 90 per cent of the world's students are now affected by nationwide school closures - that's more than 1.5 billion children and young people. Together with UNICEF and the International Publishers Association, the World Health Organization has launched the 'Read the World' children's reading initiative. More information on this initiative can be found here. WHO has also published advice for parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, available here.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

total (new ) cases in last 24 hours

Globally

1 210 956 confirmed (77 200)

67 594 deaths (4810)

Western Pacific Region 112 522 confirmed (1126) 3861 deaths (23)

European Region

655 339 confirmed (33 932)

49 479 deaths (3063)

South-EastAsia Region 8828 confirmed(1012)

344 deaths (42)

Eastern Mediterranean Region 74 347 confirmed (4054)

3976 deaths (182)

Region of the Americas 352 592 confirmed (36 878) 9680 deaths (1493)

African Region 6616 confirmed(198) 243 deaths (7)

WHO RISK ASSESSMENT

Global Level

Very High

Figure 1. Countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6 April 2020

SURVEILLANCE

Table 1. Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmedCOVID-19 cases and deaths.Data as of 6 April 2020*

Reporting Country/

Total

Total

Total

Total

Transmission

Days since last

confirmed

confirmed

new

Territory/Area

deaths

classification§

reported case

cases

new cases

deaths

Western Pacific Region

China

83005

75

3340

2

Local transmission

0

Republic of Korea

10284

47

186

3

Local transmission

0

Australia

5744

109

36

2

Local transmission

0

Malaysia

3662

179

61

4

Local transmission

0

Japan

3654

383

73

3

Local transmission

0

Philippines

3246

152

152

8

Local transmission

0

Singapore

1309

120

6

1

Local transmission

0

New Zealand

911

39

1

0

Local transmission

0

Viet Nam

241

1

0

0

Local transmission

0

Brunei Darussalam

135

0

1

0

Local transmission

1

Cambodia

114

0

0

0

Local transmission

2

Mongolia

14

0

0

0

Imported cases only

4

Fiji

12

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Lao People's

11

1

0

0

Local transmission

0

Democratic Republic

Papua New Guinea

1

0

0

0

Imported cases only

16

Territories**

Guam

112

19

4

0

Local transmission

0

French Polynesia

41

1

0

0

Local transmission

0

New Caledonia

18

0

0

0

Local transmission

3

Northern Mariana

8

0

1

0

Local transmission

3

Islands

(Commonwealth of

the)

European Region

Spain

130759

6023

12418

674

Local transmission

0

Italy

128948

4316

15889

527

Local transmission

0

Germany

95391

3677

1434

92

Local transmission

0

France

69607

1850

8064

518

Local transmission

0

The United Kingdom

47810

5903

4934

621

Local transmission

0

Turkey

27069

3135

574

73

Local transmission

0

Switzerland

21065

576

715

49

Local transmission

0

Belgium

19691

1260

1447

164

Local transmission

0

Netherlands

17851

1224

1766

115

Local transmission

0

Austria

11983

217

204

18

Local transmission

0

Portugal

11278

754

295

29

Local transmission

0

Israel

8018

429

46

4

Local transmission

0

Sweden

6830

387

401

28

Local transmission

0

Norway

5640

130

58

8

Local transmission

0

Russian Federation

5389

658

45

2

Local transmission

0

Ireland

5111

507

158

21

Local transmission

0

Czechia

4587

115

67

8

Local transmission

0

Denmark

4369

292

179

18

Local transmission

0

Poland

4102

475

94

15

Local transmission

0

Romania

3864

251

148

7

Local transmission

0

Luxembourg

2804

75

36

5

Local transmission

0

Finland

1927

45

28

3

Local transmission

0

Serbia

1908

284

51

12

Local transmission

0

Greece

1735

62

73

5

Local transmission

0

Iceland

1486

69

4

0

Local transmission

0

Ukraine

1319

68

38

6

Local transmission

0

Croatia

1182

56

15

3

Local transmission

0

Estonia

1097

79

15

2

Local transmission

0

Slovenia

997

20

28

6

Local transmission

0

Republic of Moldova

864

112

15

3

Local transmission

0

Lithuania

811

40

13

4

Local transmission

0

Armenia

746

0

7

0

Local transmission

1

Hungary

744

11

38

4

Local transmission

0

Bosnia and

662

30

21

0

Local transmission

0

Herzegovina

Kazakhstan

604

73

5

0

Local transmission

0

Azerbaijan

584

72

5

0

Local transmission

0

Belarus

562

122

8

4

Local transmission

0

North Macedonia

555

72

18

1

Local transmission

0

Latvia

533

24

1

0

Local transmission

0

Bulgaria

531

28

20

3

Local transmission

0

Andorra

523

57

17

0

Local transmission

0

Slovakia

485

14

0

0

Local transmission

0

Cyprus

446

20

14

3

Local transmission

0

Uzbekistan

390

92

2

0

Local transmission

0

Albania

377

44

21

3

Local transmission

0

San Marino

266

7

32

0

Local transmission

0

Malta

234

21

0

0

Local transmission

0

Kyrgyzstan

216

69

4

3

Local transmission

0

Montenegro

203

6

2

0

Local transmission

0

Georgia

188

18

2

1

Local transmission

0

Liechtenstein

78

1

1

0

Under investigation

0

Monaco

37

0

0

0

Local transmission

5

Holy See

7

0

0

0

Under investigation

3

Territories**

Faroe Islands

181

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Jersey

155

32

3

0

Local transmission

0

Guernsey

154

18

3

1

Local transmission

0

Kosovo[1]

145

5

1

0

Local transmission

0

Isle of Man

127

1

1

0

Local transmission

0

Gibraltar

103

5

1

0

Local transmission

0

Greenland

11

1

0

0

Under investigation

0

South-EastAsia Region

India

4067

693

109

32

Local transmission

0

Indonesia

2273

181

198

7

Local transmission

0

Thailand

2169

102

23

3

Local transmission

0

Sri Lanka

176

17

5

0

Local transmission

0

Bangladesh

88

18

8

0

Local transmission

0

Myanmar

21

1

1

0

Local transmission

0

Maldives

19

0

0

0

Local transmission

3

Nepal

9

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Bhutan

5

0

0

0

Imported cases only

3

Timor-Leste

1

0

0

0

Imported cases only

16

Eastern Mediterranean Region

Iran (Islamic Republic

58226

2483

3603

151

Local transmission

0

of)

Pakistan

3277

397

50

5

Local transmission

0

Saudi Arabia

2463

93

34

5

Local transmission

0

United Arab Emirates

1799

294

10

0

Local transmission

0

Qatar

1604

279

4

1

Local transmission

0

Egypt

1173

103

78

7

Local transmission

0

Morocco

1113

153

71

5

Local transmission

0

Iraq

961

83

61

5

Local transmission

0

Bahrain

700

12

4

0

Local transmission

0

Tunisia

574

21

22

3

Local transmission

0

Kuwait

556

0

1

0

Local transmission

1

Lebanon

527

0

18

0

Local transmission

1

Jordan

345

22

5

0

Local transmission

0

Afghanistan

337

38

7

0

Local transmission

0

Oman

331

33

2

0

Local transmission

0

Djibouti

59

8

0

0

Local transmission

0

Syrian Arab Republic

19

3

2

0

Local transmission

0

Libya

18

1

1

0

Local transmission

0

Sudan

12

2

2

0

Local transmission

0

Somalia

7

0

0

0

Local transmission

2

Territories**

occupied Palestinian

246

29

1

0

Local transmission

0

territory

Region of the Americas

United States of

307318

33510

8358

1338

Local transmission

0

America

Canada

13904

966

231

17

Local transmission

0

Brazil

10278

1222

432

73

Local transmission

0

Chile

4471

310

34

7

Local transmission

0

Ecuador

3465

0

172

0

Local transmission

1

Mexico

1890

202

79

19

Local transmission

0

Panama

1801

128

46

5

Local transmission

0

Peru

1746

151

73

12

Local transmission

0

Dominican Republic

1488

0

68

0

Local transmission

2

Argentina

1451

98

44

2

Local transmission

0

Colombia

1406

139

32

7

Local transmission

0

Costa Rica

435

19

2

0

Local transmission

0

Uruguay

400

14

5

1

Local transmission

0

Cuba

320

32

8

2

Local transmission

0

Honduras

268

4

22

7

Local transmission

0

Bolivia (Plurinational

157

18

10

0

Local transmission

0

State of)

Venezuela (Bolivarian

144

0

3

0

Local transmission

3

Republic of)

Paraguay

104

8

3

0

Local transmission

0

Trinidad and Tobago

103

3

6

0

Local transmission

0

El Salvador

62

6

3

0

Local transmission

0

Guatemala

61

11

2

1

Local transmission

0

Jamaica

55

2

3

0

Local transmission

0

Barbados

51

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Bahamas

28

4

4

1

Local transmission

0

Guyana

24

1

4

0

Local transmission

0

Haiti

21

3

0

0

Imported cases only

0

Saint Lucia

14

1

0

0

Local transmission

0

Grenada

12

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Dominica

11

0

0

0

Local transmission

10

Suriname

10

0

0

0

Local transmission

2

Saint Kitts and Nevis

9

0

0

0

Imported cases only

1

Antigua and Barbuda

7

0

0

0

Local transmission

9

Belize

5

1

0

0

Local transmission

0

Nicaragua

5

0

1

0

Imported cases only

4

Saint Vincent and the

3

0

0

0

Imported cases only

2

Grenadines

Territories**

Puerto Rico

452

0

18

0

Local transmission

1

Martinique

145

0

3

0

Local transmission

1

Guadeloupe

134

4

7

0

Local transmission

0

French Guiana

66

4

0

0

Local transmission

0

Aruba

64

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

United States Virgin

42

2

0

0

Local transmission

0

Islands

Bermuda

37

2

0

0

Local transmission

0

Cayman Islands

35

7

1

0

Local transmission

0

Saint Martin

29

5

2

0

Under investigation

0

Sint Maarten

23

0

2

0

Imported cases only

2

Curaçao

11

0

1

0

Imported cases only

6

Montserrat

6

0

0

0

Imported cases only

1

Saint Barthélemy

6

0

0

0

Under investigation

6

Turks and Caicos

5

0

1

1

Local transmission

6

Islands

Anguilla

3

0

0

0

Local transmission

2

British Virgin Islands

3

0

0

0

Imported cases only

5

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius

2

0

0

0

Imported cases only

2

and Saba

Falkland Islands

2

1

0

0

Under investigation

0

(Malvinas)

African Region

South Africa

1655

70

11

2

Local transmission

0

Algeria

1251

0

130

0

Local transmission

1

Cameroon

555

0

9

0

Local transmission

1

Burkina Faso

302

0

15

0

Local transmission

1

Côte d'Ivoire

245

0

2

0

Local transmission

1

Mauritius

227

31

7

0

Local transmission

0

Senegal

222

3

2

0

Local transmission

0

Nigeria

208

0

4

0

Local transmission

1

Ghana

205

0

5

0

Local transmission

1

Democratic Republic

161

13

18

2

Local transmission

0

of the Congo

Niger

144

0

8

0

Local transmission

1

Kenya

142

20

4

0

Local transmission

0

Guinea

111

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Rwanda

102

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Madagascar

77

7

0

0

Local transmission

0

Uganda

48

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Congo

45

0

5

0

Local transmission

1

Togo

44

4

3

0

Local transmission

0

Ethiopia

43

5

1

1

Local transmission

0

Mali

39

0

4

0

Local transmission

1

Zambia

39

0

1

0

Local transmission

3

Eritrea

29

9

0

0

Local transmission

0

Benin

22

9

0

0

Local transmission

0

United Republic of

22

2

1

0

Local transmission

0

Tanzania

Gabon

21

0

1

0

Imported cases only

2

Guinea-Bissau

18

0

0

0

Imported cases only

1

Equatorial Guinea

16

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Namibia

16

2

0

0

Local transmission

0

Angola

14

4

2

0

Imported cases only

0

Liberia

13

3

3

2

Local transmission

0

Mozambique

10

0

0

0

Local transmission

4

Seychelles

10

0

0

0

Imported cases only

4

Central African

9

0

0

0

Local transmission

1

Republic

Chad

9

2

0

0

Imported cases only

0

Eswatini

9

0

0

0

Imported cases only

9

Zimbabwe

9

0

1

0

Local transmission

2

Mauritania

6

0

1

0

Imported cases only

2

Sierra Leone

6

2

0

0

Imported cases only

0

Cabo Verde

5

0

1

0

Imported cases only

9

Botswana

4

0

1

0

Imported cases only

3

Gambia

4

0

1

0

Imported cases only

3

Malawi

4

1

0

0

Local transmission

0

Burundi

3

0

0

0

Local transmission

2

South Sudan

1

1

0

0

Under investigation

0

Territories**

Réunion

344

10

0

0

Local transmission

0

Mayotte

147

0

2

0

Local transmission

1

Subtotal for all

1 210244

77 200

67 583

4810

regions

International

712

0

11

0

Local transmission

21

conveyance (Diamond

Princess)

Grand total

1 210956

77 200

67 594

4810

*Numbers include both domestic and repatriated cases

The designations employed and the presentation of the material in this publication do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries. Dotted and dashed lines on maps represent approximate border lines for which there may not yet be fu ll agreement.

Case classifications are based on WHO case definitionsfor COVID-19.

§Transmission classification is based on WHO analysis of available official data and may be subject to reclassification as additional data become available. Countries/territories/areas experiencing multiple types of transmission are classified in the highest category for which there is evidence; they may be removed from a given category if interruption of transmission can be demonstrated. It should be noted that even w ithin categories, different countries/territories/areas may have differing degrees of transmission as indicated by the differing nu mbers of cases and other factors. Not all locations within a given country/territory/area are equally affected.

Terms:

  • Community transmission is evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, or by

increasing positive tests through sentinel samples (routine systematic testing of respiratory samples from established laboratories).

-

Local transmission indicates locations where the source of infection is within the reporting location.

-

Imported cases only indicates locations where all cases have been acquired outside the location of reporting.

-

-

Under investigation indicates locations where type of transmission has not been determined for any cases.

Interrupted transmission indicates locations where interruption of transmission has been demonstrated (details to be determined)

** "Territories" include territories, areas, overseas dependencies and other jurisdictions of similar status

  1. All references to Kosovo should be understood to be in the context of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1244 (1999).

Due to differences in reporting methods, retrospective data consolidation, and reporting delays, the number of new cases may not always reflect the exact difference between yesterday's and today's totals. WHO COVID-19 Situation Reports present official counts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, thus differences between WHO reports and other sources of COVID -19 data using different inclusion criteria and different data cutoff times are to be expected.

New countries/territories/areas are shown in red.

Figure 1. Epidemic curve of confirmed COVID-19, by date of report and WHO region through 6 April 2020

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

WHO's strategic objectives for this response are to:

  • Interrupt human-to-human transmission including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers, preventing transmission amplification events, and preventing further international spread*;
  • Identify, isolate and care for patients early, including providing optimized care for infected patients;
  • Identify and reduce transmission from the animal source;
  • Address crucial unknowns regarding clinical severity, extent of transmission and infection, treatment options, and accelerate the development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines;
  • Communicate critical risk and event information to all communities and counter misinformation;
  • Minimize social and economic impact through multisectoral partnerships.

*This can be achieved through a combination of public health measures, such as rapid identification, diagnosis and management of the cases, identification and follow up of the contacts, infection prevention and control in health care settings, implementation of health measures for travelers, awareness-raising in the population and risk communication.

PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

  • To view all technical guidance documents regarding COVID-19, please go to this webpage.
  • WHO has developed interim guidance for laboratory diagnosis, advice on the use of masks during home care and in health care settings in the context of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, clinical management, infection prevention and control in health care settings, home care for patients with suspected novel coronavirus, risk communication and community engagement and Global Surveillance for human infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
  • WHO is working closely with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and have jointly developed a guidance document to provide advice to cabin crew and airport workers, based on country queries. The guidance can be found on the IATA webpage.
  • WHO has been in regular and direct contact with Member States where cases have been reported. WHO is also informing other countries about the situation and providing support as requested.
  • WHO is working with its networks of researchers and other experts to coordinate global work on surveillance, epidemiology, mathematical modelling, diagnostics and virology, clinical care and treatment, infection prevention and control, and risk communication. WHO has issued interim guidance for countries, which are updated regularly.
  • WHO has prepared a disease commodity packagethat includes an essential list of biomedical equipment, medicines and supplies necessary to care for patients with 2019-nCoV.
  • WHO has provided recommendations to reduce risk of transmission from animals to humans.
  • WHO has published an updated advice for international traffic in relation to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
  • WHO has activated the R&D blueprint to accelerate diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics.
  • OpenWHO is an interactive, web-based,knowledge-transfer platform offering online courses to improve the response to health emergencies. COVID-19courses can be found hereand courses in additional national languages here. Specifically, WHO has developed online courses on the following topics:
    o A general introduction to emerging respiratory viruses, including novel coronaviruses (available in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Hindi, Indian Sign Language, Persian, Portuguese, Serbian and Turkish);
    o Clinical care for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (available in English, French, Russian, Indonesian and Vietnamese);
    o Health and safety briefing for respiratory diseases - ePROTECT (available in Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Indonesian and Portuguese);
    o Infection Prevention and Control for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) (available in Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Serbian); and
    o COVID-19 Operational Planning Guidelines and COVID-19 Partners Platform to support country
    preparedness and response (available in English and coming soon in additional languages).
  • WHO is providing guidance on early investigations, which are critical in an outbreak of a new virus. The data collected from the protocols can be used to refine recommendations for surveillance and case definitions, to characterize the key epidemiological transmission features of COVID-19, help understand spread, severity, spectrum of disease, impact on the community and to inform operational models for implementation of countermeasures such as case isolation, contact tracing and isolation. Several protocols are available here. One such protocol is for the investigation of early COVID-19 cases and contacts (the "First Few X (FFX) Cases and contact investigation protocol for 2019-novelcoronavirus (2019-nCoV)infection"). The protocol is designed to gain an early understanding of the key clinical, epidemiological and virological characteristics of the first cases of COVID-19 infection detected in any individual country, to inform the development and updating of public health guidance to manage cases and reduce the potential spread and impact of infection.

RECOMMENDATIONS AND ADVICE FOR THE PUBLIC

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not travelled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID -19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19is spreading).

CASE DEFINITIONS

WHO periodically updates the Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19)document which includes case definitions.

For easy reference, case definitions are included below.

Suspect case

  1. A patient with acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath), AND a history of travel to or residence in a location reporting community transmission of COVID-19 disease during the 14 days prior to symptom onset.
    OR
  2. A patient with any acute respiratory illness AND having been in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID -19 case (see definition of contact) in the last 14 days prior to symptom onset;
    OR
  3. A patient with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease, e.g., cough, shortness of breath; AND requiring hospitalization) AND in the absence of an alternative diagnosis that fully explains the clinical presentation.

Probable case

  1. A suspect case for whom testing for the COVID-19 virus is inconclusive.

  2. a. Inconclusive being the result of the test reported by the laboratory.
    OR
  3. A suspect case for whom testing could not be performed for any reason.

Confirmed case

A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.

  • Technical guidance for laboratory testing can be found here.

Definition of contact

A contact is a person who experienced any one of the following exposures during the 2 days before and the 14 days

after the onset of symptoms of a probable or confirmed case:

  1. Face-to-facecontact with a probable or confirmed case within 1 meter and for more than 15 minutes;
  2. Direct physical contact with a probable or confirmed case;
  3. Direct care for a patient with probable or confirmed COVID-19 disease without using proper personal protective equipment1; OR
  4. Other situations as indicated by local risk assessments.

Note: for confirmed asymptomatic cases, the period of contact is measured as the 2 days before through the 14 days after the date on which the sample was taken which led to confirmation.

1 WorldHealth Organization. Infection prevention andcontrol duringhealth care when COVID-19 is suspected https://www.who.int/publications-detail/infection-prevention-and-control-during-health-care-when-novel-coronavirus-(ncov)- infection-is-suspected-20200125

Disclaimer

WHO - World Health Organization published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 18:37:17 UTC
