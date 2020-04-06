WHO World Health Organization : Situation report - 77

conveyance (Diamond Princess) Grand total 1 210956 77 200 67 594 4810

*Numbers include both domestic and repatriated cases

† The designations employed and the presentation of the material in this publication do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries. Dotted and dashed lines on maps represent approximate border lines for which there may not yet be fu ll agreement.

‡Case classifications are based on WHO case definitionsfor COVID-19.

§Transmission classification is based on WHO analysis of available official data and may be subject to reclassification as additional data become available. Countries/territories/areas experiencing multiple types of transmission are classified in the highest category for which there is evidence; they may be removed from a given category if interruption of transmission can be demonstrated. It should be noted that even w ithin categories, different countries/territories/areas may have differing degrees of transmission as indicated by the differing nu mbers of cases and other factors. Not all locations within a given country/territory/area are equally affected.

Terms:

Community transmission is evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, or by