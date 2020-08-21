Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WHO hopes coronavirus can be over in two years, Tedros says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

GENEVA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus crisis can be over in less than two years, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

The Spanish flu that hit in 1918 took two years to end, he said.

"Our situation now with more technology, of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast," he said.

"At the same time we have the technology and knowledge to stop it."

More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 793,382 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03pU.s. drillers add 10 oil and natgas rigs, biggest weekly gain since january -baker hughes
RE
01:00pU.s.-eu agree small trade deal to remove eu tariffs on lobsters, reduce u.s. tariffs on other products
RE
12:59pWHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years
RE
12:56pEXCLUSIVE : Draft EU methane strategy shies away from binding emissions standards
RE
12:45pU.S. energy-related CO2 emissions drop to record in April- EIA
RE
12:42pU.S. BUSINESS ACTIVITY SURGES TO EARLY 2019 LEVELS : Markit flash PMI
RE
12:35pSigns of recovery? U.S. business activity and home sales surge
RE
12:27pMadrid advises residents to stay at home as virus cases soar
RE
12:24pSouth Africa's mobile operator Cell C to close 128 stores, 546 jobs affected
RE
12:23pCHRISTOPHER MURPHY : Murphy, romney statement on iraqi prime minister's visit to the white house
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
2MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
3KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
4BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
5THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group