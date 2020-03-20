Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WHO message to youth on virus: 'You are not invincible'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people, who must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a virtual press conference: "Today I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don't get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else."

Amid shortages of protective gear for health workers and diagnostic tests, "air bridges" will be needed to bring supplies to countries for vital health workers, the WHO's top emergency expert Dr. Mike Ryan said.

The WHO has distributed 1.5 million lab tests worldwide and it may need potentially 80 times that for the pandemic, he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pIMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary
RE
02:42pUK steps in to pay workers' wages amid coronavirus shutdown
RE
02:37pBayer mediator says glyphosate settlement talks slowed by coronavirus
RE
02:36pU.N. council members want option to vote virtually, Russia says 'don't be afraid'
RE
02:35pENERGY SYSTEMS : We Are Still Open to Serve You
SE
02:34pTHIS IS NO 2008 : Mnuchin borrows from Paulson's economic crisis playbook
RE
02:33pU.S. Layoffs Likely Surged to Unprecedented Level This Past Week
DJ
02:31pWHO MESSAGE TO YOUTH ON VIRUS : 'You are not invincible'
RE
02:29pCoronavirus death toll in UK rises by 33 to 177
RE
02:27pCORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, AMERICAS AUTO PRODUCTION BY 1.44 MILLION : IHS Markit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group