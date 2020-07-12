WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000

July 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization reported a
record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the
total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil,
India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The
previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths
remained steady at about 5,000 a day.
Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on
Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone
in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000
people in seven months.
(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis)