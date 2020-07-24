Log in
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000

07/24/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

July 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 259,848 on July 18. Deaths have been averaging 5,000 a day in July, up from an average of 4,600 a day in June. (Reporting by Lisa Shumaker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
