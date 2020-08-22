WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults

ZURICH, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization
(WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help
tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as
adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a
risk-based approach.
Children aged 12 and over should particularly wear a mask
when a one-metre distance from others cannot be guaranteed and
there is widespread transmission in the area, the WHO and the
United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a document on
the WHO website dated Aug. 21.
Whether children between six and 11 should wear masks
depends on a number of factors, including the intensity of
transmission in the area, the child's ability to use the mask,
access to masks and adequate adult supervision, the two
organisations said.
The potential impact on learning and psycho-social
development, and the interactions the child has with people at
high risk of developing serious illness, should also play a
role.
Children aged five years and under should not be required to
wear masks based on the safety and overall interest of the
child, the WHO and UNICEF said.
Studies suggest older children potentially play a more
active role in transmission of the new coronavirus than younger
children, the WHO and UNICEF said, adding more data was needed
to better understand the role of children and adolescents in the
transmission of the virus, which causes COVID-19.
The WHO first advised people to wear masks in public on June
5 to help reduce the spread of the disease, but had previously
not issued specific guidance for children.
More than 23 million people have been reported to be
infected by the coronavirus globally since it was first
identified in China last year and 798,997 have died, according
to a Reuters tally.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, additional reporting by
Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Mark Potter)