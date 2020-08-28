WHO sweetens terms to join struggling global COVAX vaccine facility - documents

* WHO documents offer new vaccine option for wealthy states
* Change appears aimed at convincing those with bilateral
deals
* U.S., Britain, EU, Japan have own bilateral arrangements
* WHO has warned 'vaccine nationalism' will squeeze supplies
*
*
GENEVA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Wealthier countries that join the
World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine plan are being
offered a new option to pick and choose which shots they get
while reserving a right to receive their "full share" of doses,
documents seen by Reuters show.
The change appears aimed at convincing governments which
have negotiated their own bilateral deals securing experimental
vaccines to also sign up for the global COVAX facility by
Monday's deadline for submitting expressions of interest.
"They are trying to be more flexible for self-financing
countries to make it more interesting... There are some
advantages to incentivise you to pay upfront," said a Western
diplomat familiar with the terms.
The United States, Japan, Britain and the European Union
have struck their own deals to secure millions of COVID-19
vaccine doses for their citizens, ignoring the WHO's warnings
that "vaccine nationalism" will squeeze supplies.
The WHO did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters
could not determine if the documents were the final offer. The
document with the new terms and conditions was dated Aug. 5.
The offer is the latest sign of concern in the U.N. agency
about its effort to unite the world behind its vaccine as it
struggles to get wealthier countries on board beyond pledges of
funding and warm words about donating surplus vaccines.
It's not clear if the new terms will be enough to win back
the European Union, which has told member states they can help
fund the programme but can't seek to buy vaccines via both
schemes.
The latest WHO plan, circulated to its 194 member states in
the last days, promises to "negotiate the best possible pricing
from manufacturers" and to establish a "marketplace" for trading
or selling doses.
The deadline for confirming commitment is Sept. 18, with
upfront payment due by Oct. 9.
'OPTIONAL PURCHASE'
The COVAX facility, launched in late April, is designed to
serve as an "invaluable insurance policy to secure access to
safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines" through a portfolio of
experimental vaccines using a broad range of technologies, the
WHO said. For now it relies on nine experimental vaccines.
It aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of approved
vaccines by the end of 2021 and to ensure "equitable access".
Through the WHO's standard "Committed Purchase" arrangement
already on offer, self-financing states are to make a lower
upfront payment of an estimated $1.60 per dose, plus a $8.95
financial guarantee per unit, but have to make firm guarantees
to buy doses, it said.
If the final price exceeds double that total of $10.55 per
dose, or $21.10, countries are allowed to drop out, it said.
Under the new "Optional Purchase" arrangement, their higher
upfront payment is $3.10 per dose. This covers their full
pro-rata share of the investments required by the COVAX facility
to enter into agreements with manufacturers and accelerate scale
of production and access, it said, adding that the estimated
all-inclusive cost per dose might still be $10.55.
"These participants have the possibility to opt out of
vaccine allocations while still reserving their 'options' to
receive doses of a subsequent vaccine being provided through the
Facility," the WHO said.
"This option may be more attractive for countries that
already have bilateral deals in place and may not be interested
in acquiring more of those vaccines."
While a country exercising this option retains an ability to
receive its full share of doses, it should recognise that opting
out of a particular vaccine "may delay the time until a country
receives doses, particularly in the initial phase where there
may only be one or two vaccines and the quantities will be
limited".
The optional scheme would cost an estimated $262.8 million
based on a country with a 60-million population electing to
cover 20% of that and a 2-dose regimen, the WHO document said.
The standard one would cost $253.2 million.
So far some 172 countries have registered expressions of
interest, including 92 low- and middle-income countries eligible
to secure doses through the GAVI vaccine alliance which covers
much of their cost.
Some 80 potentially self-financing countries have submitted
expressions of interest.
"No self-financing participant will receive doses of vaccine
to cover greater than 20% of its population until all
self-financing participants have either also been offered doses
in an amount to achieve 20% coverage or hit their elected
quantity (if lower than 20%)," the WHO said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay
Editing by Josephine Mason and Nick Macfie)