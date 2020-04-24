Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WIC is Serving Families in Need

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 07:05am EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is considered an essential service. WIC staff in California are serving families during the COVID-19 pandemic, including families who never before received benefits, but are now in need of assistance.

WIC staff at Glenn County practice social distancing

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Apr 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is considered an essential service. WIC staff in California are serving families during the COVID-19 pandemic, including families who never before received benefits, but are now in need of assistance.

Following Governor Newsom's Executive Order on March 30, the California Department of Public Health WIC Program has been implementing emergency protocols to provide benefits and expand the approved WIC food list to best serve families while protecting the health and safety of WIC participants and staff.

WIC provides support to low-income families with children under the age of 5 with nutritious foods for pregnant or breastfeeding parents, infants, and children, as well as nutrition education, breastfeeding support and breast pumps. Nearly one million women, infants and children are served each month in California, through 83 WIC local agencies with over 500 clinic locations. Nearly 4,000 grocers are authorized to provide WIC foods.

California recently completed transitioning from paper checks to a WIC debit card for WIC food purchases. This historic improvement makes shopping and participating in WIC easier, especially important during a crisis.

All 83 WIC local agencies are providing services to current and new participants. Clinics may be closed to the public, but staff are providing services by phone, text, email, and video conference and some see select participants in person. Families are provided WIC cards and breast pumps using creative methods such as drive-through pick-ups, receiving cards slid under the door from WIC staff, using drop boxes at WIC clinics and by mail or expedited shipment. WIC card benefits can be loaded remotely, reducing the need for families to visit WIC local agencies.

Because many WIC shoppers reported they were unable to find WIC foods such as eggs, bread, and milk, WIC expanded the food list with hundreds of new foods available now through May 31. WIC staff can assist with information on the expanded foods, and the WIC app can scan bar codes to identify foods on the expanded list.

Information on the food list and WIC app is also online: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CFH/DWICSN/Pages/TemporaryAPLExpansion.aspx

Families should not hesitate to call their WIC local agency for information on enrolling or continuing WIC services. Check online for WIC eligibility and locate the closest WIC office here: https://myfamily.wic.ca.gov/

"The California WIC Program is doing an outstanding job serving families during this crisis and will continue this critical support as families recover from this economic downturn," said Karen Farley, Executive Director, California WIC Association.

California WIC Association (CWA) is a non-profit organization formed in 1992 by directors of WIC local agencies administering the WIC program.

MEDIA CONTACT
California WIC Association
Sarah Diaz
(530) 276-1388
sdiaz@calwic.org

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0423s2p-wic-glenn-county-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: WIC staff at Glenn County practice social distancing and wear masks while serving WIC families.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0423s2p-cawic-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: California WIC Association

Related link: https://www.calwic.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/wic-is-serving-families-in-need/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aMAIN STREET'S MAINSTAYS : How some U.S. states tapped crisis loans
RE
07:24aBank of England to buy another 13.5 billion pounds of gilts next week
RE
07:22aOil heads for steep weekly slide after coronavirus turmoil
RE
07:17aVeoneer expects lower losses this year despite coronavirus crisis
RE
07:16aOil heads for steep weekly slide after coronavirus turmoil
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aJapan may need scheme to inject funds into ailing firms, says LDP lawmaker
RE
07:14aAmEx quarterly profit plunges 76%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3DANONE : Coronavirus stockpiling drives best Nestle sales growth in years
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group