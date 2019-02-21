WICASTR Debuts “Engineered-for-the-Edge” Solution to Simplify Edge Computing Deployments

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WICASTR, an early pioneer in edge computing solutions today emerged from stealth with its SMART Edge PlatformTM—a breakthrough solution that aims to vastly simplify edge computing deployments and bring greater computing power, intelligence and security “to the edge”.



The Platform is among the first class of “engineered-for-the-edge” toolsets that are designed with optimal security for software and hardware at the edge. It lets developers securely deploy and manage their own containerized applications at the edge with a single touch. It is configured for easy plug-and-play edge computing.

The toolset is comprised of proprietary software and edge-optimized hardware. It delivers computing and storage capabilities in a compact “datacenter-in-a-box” at the “edge” of the network. Heavy processing can be performed instantaneously at the point of asset location, virtually eliminating latencies that can interrupt operations and threaten the bottom line.

The solution is compatible with any third-party hardware, which means it can transform any hardware into a secure edge device.

Early iterations of the SMART Edge Platform have been piloted by marquee companies in the US and Europe for the last two years. WICASTR is now announcing the availability of the first commercial product.

“Pilot customers consistently validated our certainty that the Holy Grail for edge computing is a secure solution that’s compatible with any hardware,” said WICASTR’s CEO, Armine Saidi. “That’s why we took a clean-slate approach to develop ‘an Android-like solution for the Edge’. By this we mean a device-agnostic toolset that is engineered for the edge, with compatibility and security at the center. The result is a toolset that lets users perform extensive computing and manage their own critical applications securely—in a local environment.”

WICASTR’s Platform release coincides with escalating demand for edge computing solutions. The global edge computing market, which stood at $8 billion in 2017, will reach $13.3 billion by 2022, says Transparency Market Research. Key growth drivers include the transition to 5G cellular networks, as well as autonomous vehicles, smart grids, smart cities, and endless new applications for wireless sensors.

The SMART Edge Platform is the fulfillment of WICASTR’s vision to harness the enormous potential of edge computing. Securing data was the central imperative which is why optimizing security for software and hardware guided WICASTR’s development efforts from the outset. The company’s innovation is protected by a patent filed in 2011 and titled “Networking device, system and method for the creation of portable proximity network”.

The Platform includes edge-optimized hardware, as well as the WiOS operating system and the WiCLOUD, an intuitive provisioning mechanism and system to manage edge applications, devices and networks. The WiOS and WiCLOUD are compatible with any third-party hardware.

WICASTR pioneered the SMART Edge PlatformTM to simplify edge computing deployments and bring greater computing power, intelligence and security "to the edge". The Platform contains a toolset of proprietary software and edge-optimized hardware. Engineered for the edge, the toolset is device-agnostic, with compatibility and security at the center. It lets users perform extensive computing and manage critical applications securely at the edge of the network. WICASTR is headquartered in the UK, with research facilities located in Germany and Armenia.

