Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WILsquare Capital : Raises $190 Million for Second Private Equity Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:41am EDT

WILsquare Capital, a lower-middle market private equity firm, announced today that it held a final close on WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P. at $190 million. The fund’s $150 million target was significantly oversubscribed within three months of fundraising.

Managing Partner Bill Willhite commented, “We are pleased with the quick response received from investors, which we believe is indicative of the quality investments and strategies deployed since we began WILsquare Capital. Fund II received significant support from existing Fund I investors and includes a substantial number of new relationships. Our investor base is reflective of the broader market, including endowments, foundations, fund of funds, family offices and other institutional investors.”

Jamie Wilmsen, Partner, added, “The ability to partner with such a distinguished list of investors is a testament to our team, culture and processes built at WILsquare Capital over the past 3 ½ years. This second fund will allow us to continue our efforts in becoming a premier lower-middle market investor and strategic advisor.”

Fund II will continue the WILsquare Capital investment strategy to invest in lower-middle market businesses located primarily within the Midwest and Southern United States.

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal counsel to WILsquare Capital on the fundraise.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower- middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution and technology companies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aEBRD funds ecologically friendly renovation of Kazakhstan's manufacturing
AQ
10:01aAXALTA : to Showcase Latest Wood Coatings Technology at AWFS Fair in Las Vegas
PR
10:01aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Wave of Change as Sheraton's New Logo Appears on Hotels Worldwide
PR
10:01aTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® for Brazil, Together with Fundação Getulio Vargas (TCB/FGV Brazil LEI), Increased
PR
10:01aHKSCAN : has agreed on new EUR 174.3 million bank facilities as planned
AQ
10:01aSESAME WORKSHOP : Names Samantha Maltin Chief Marketing Officer
PR
10:01aEVRY ASA : Interim CFO in EVRY
AQ
10:01aMORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL REIT : Declares July 2019 Distribution of $0.0566 per Unit
AQ
10:01aSIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Announces July Dividend
AQ
10:01aFISH & RICHARDSON : Principal Josh Griswold Named a 2019 "Best Mentor" by Texas Lawyer
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks
4HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
5WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About