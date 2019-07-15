WILsquare Capital : Raises $190 Million for Second Private Equity Fund

WILsquare Capital, a lower-middle market private equity firm, announced today that it held a final close on WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P. at $190 million. The fund’s $150 million target was significantly oversubscribed within three months of fundraising.

Managing Partner Bill Willhite commented, “We are pleased with the quick response received from investors, which we believe is indicative of the quality investments and strategies deployed since we began WILsquare Capital. Fund II received significant support from existing Fund I investors and includes a substantial number of new relationships. Our investor base is reflective of the broader market, including endowments, foundations, fund of funds, family offices and other institutional investors.”

Jamie Wilmsen, Partner, added, “The ability to partner with such a distinguished list of investors is a testament to our team, culture and processes built at WILsquare Capital over the past 3 ½ years. This second fund will allow us to continue our efforts in becoming a premier lower-middle market investor and strategic advisor.”

Fund II will continue the WILsquare Capital investment strategy to invest in lower-middle market businesses located primarily within the Midwest and Southern United States.

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal counsel to WILsquare Capital on the fundraise.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower- middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution and technology companies.

