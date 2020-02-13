Log in
WINDMILL : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

02/13/2020 | 11:19pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for securities of the Offeror or the Company nor is it a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

WINDMILL GROUP LIMITED

( 海 鑫 團 有 限 公)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1850)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Reference is made to the announcement dated 11 February 2020 jointly issued by WINDMILL Group Limited (the ''Company'') and Standard Dynamic Enterprises Limited (the ''Offeror'') (the ''Joint Announcement'') in relation to the mandatory unconditional cash offer by Altus Investments Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued shares of the Company (other than those already owned by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it). Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

The Board would like to announce that Veda Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong), has been appointed as the independent financial adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Offer and such appointment has been approved by the Independent Board Committee.

The recommendation of the Independent Board Committee and the letter of advice of the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Offer will be included in the Composite Document to be despatched jointly by the Offeror and the Company to the Shareholders.

By Order of the Board

WINDMILL Group Limited

Li Shing Kuen Alexander

Chairman and chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Shing Kuen Alexander and Mr. Poon Kwok Kay; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cheung Wai Hung; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pun Kin Wa, Mr. Tsang Man Biu and Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis.

- 1 -

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

WINDMILL Group Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 04:18:03 UTC
