Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WINDMILL : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:12am CEST

180158e-main_e

1st Proof 29/8/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINDMILL GROUP LIMITED

(ऎ㒥ණྠϞࠢʮ̡)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8409)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of WINDMILL Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 10 September 2018 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the unaudited quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 July 2018 and its publication and the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board WINDMILL Group Limited Li Shing Kuen Alexander Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 29 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Shing Kuen Alexander and Mr. Poon Kwok Kay; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cheung Wai Hung; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pun Kin Wa, Mr. Tsang Man Biu and Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least seven days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the website of the Company atwww.windmill.hk.

-1-

Disclaimer

WINDMILL Group Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 09:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aCANON : Central and North Africa Partners With Dubai Cares to Host a Fundraising Event
BU
11:34aSteelmaker Voestalpine defies Trump's tariffs with production shift
RE
11:32aSINOTRUK HONG KONG : Resignation of executive director, member of executive committee and strategy an...
PU
11:32aBLUECHIIP : signs three-year $A15M supply deal with Labcon
PU
11:32aORIENT OVERSEAS INTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders and Request Form - 2018 Interim Report​
PU
11:32aORIENT OVERSEAS INTERNATIONAL : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form - 2018 Interim Report ​​​ ​
PU
11:32aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-29082018-00054
PU
11:31aSUREPEOPLE : Partners with the National Center for Healthcare Leadership
BU
11:31aACER : Next@Acer Kicks-off IFA with launch of new devices for personal, professional and gaming use
BU
11:29aFOOD TRACEABILITY : Global Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Outlook to 2026 - Featuring Honeywell, E. I. Du Pont, IBM, United Electronics, Impinj, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO stands by global ambitions
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5PORR AG : PORR AG: Solid first half-year 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.