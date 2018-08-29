WINDMILL : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

180158e-main_e

1st Proof 29/8/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINDMILL GROUP LIMITED

(ऎ㒥ණྠϞࠢʮ̡)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8409)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of WINDMILL Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 10 September 2018 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the unaudited quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 July 2018 and its publication and the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board WINDMILL Group Limited Li Shing Kuen Alexander Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 29 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Shing Kuen Alexander and Mr. Poon Kwok Kay; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cheung Wai Hung; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pun Kin Wa, Mr. Tsang Man Biu and Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least seven days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the website of the Company atwww.windmill.hk.

-1-