WINDMILL : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

07/17/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINDMILL GROUP LIMITED

(海鑫集團有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1850)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of WINDMILL Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 29 July 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 April 2019 and its publication and the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

WINDMILL Group Limited

Li Shing Kuen Alexander

Chairman and chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Shing Kuen Alexander and Mr. Poon Kwok Kay; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cheung Wai Hung; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pun Kin Wa, Mr. Tsang Man Biu and Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis.

Disclaimer

WINDMILL Group Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:44:03 UTC
