WINDMILL : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

12/04/2019 | 03:39am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINDMILL GROUP LIMITED

(海鑫集團有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1850)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of WINDMILL Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 16 December 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 31 October 2019 and its publication and the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

WINDMILL Group Limited

Li Shing Kuen Alexander

Chairman and chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Shing Kuen Alexander and Mr. Poon Kwok Kay; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cheung Wai Hung; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pun Kin Wa, Mr. Tsang Man Biu and Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis.

Disclaimer

WINDMILL Group Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:37:41 UTC
