WINDMILL : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 OCTOBER 2018

WINDMILL GROUP LIMITED

(ऎ㒥ණྠϞࠢʮ̡)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8409)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

19 OCTOBER 2018

References are made to the notice and the circular (the "Circular") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of WINDMILL Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 31 July 2018. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll pursuant to Rule 17.47(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "GEM Listing Rules") at the AGM held on 19 October 2018.

POLL RESULTS

The poll results in respect of the Resolutions are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (Approximate %) For Against

1. To receive and consider the audited financial 542,750,360 0 statements and the reports of the directors and the (100.00%) (0.00%) auditor of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2018. 2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Tsang Man Biu as an independent 542,750,360 0 non-executive director of the Company. (100.00%) (0.00%) (b) To re-elect Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis as an 542,750,360 0 independent non-executive director of the (100.00%) (0.00%) Company. (c) To authorise the board of directors (the "Board") 542,750,360 0 to fix the directors' remuneration. (100.00%) (0.00%) -1-

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (Approximate %) For Against

3. To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company for the year ending 30 April 2019 and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration. 542,750,360 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)

4. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with the unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options to the extent of not more than 20% of the existing issued shares of the Company. 542,750,360 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)

5. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase the Company's shares to the extent of 10% of the issued shares of the Company. 542,750,360 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)

6. To add the amount of shares repurchased by the Company to the mandate granted to the directors of the Company under resolution no. 4.

542,750,360 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, all Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 800,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all Resolutions. Shareholders present at the AGM holding an aggregate of 542,750,360 Shares, representing approximately 67.84% of the total number of Shares in issue, voted either in person, by their duly authorised representatives or by proxy at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolutions and there are no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions as set out in Rule 17.47A of the GEM Listing Rules.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

By order of the Board WINDMILL Group Limited Li Shing Kuen Alexander Chairman and chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Shing Kuen Alexander and Mr. Poon Kwok Kay; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cheung Wai Hung; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pun Kin Wa, Mr. Tsang Man Biu and Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis.

