WINDMILL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RESPECT OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RESPECT OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION

This announcement is made by Windmill Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") on a voluntary basis to provide its shareholders and potential investors with updated information in relation to the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 17 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and All Blue Capital ("AB Capital") entered into a memorandum of understanding in relation to a strategic cooperation between the parties (the "MOU").

AB Capital is an international investment group with offices in London, Toronto, New York, Dubai and Singapore, with a diversified investment portfolio in private equity, special situations, blockchain, healthcare, agriculture, biotechnology and in particular real estate. AB Capital has a strong track record in private equity and has deployed more than US$5 billion through both co-investments and direct investments globally. It has invested and has an extensive real estate portfolio and network around the world, in particular, commercial, residential and development projects globally including the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe and Asia. Their invested assets consist of single properties to large portfolios, ranging from offices, retail, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, senior living and healthcare. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, AB Capital and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) as at the date of this announcement.