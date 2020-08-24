Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Wins Finance Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) (“Wins” or “Company”) securities between October 31, 2018 and July 6, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Wins Finance Holdings, Inc.  and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If  you  have  incurred  losses  in  the  shares  of Wins Finance Holdings, Inc.,  you may, no later than September 23, 2020,  request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.  Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Wins Finance Holdings, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE


Wins, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing.

On October 31, 2019, Wins filed a notification of inability to timely file Form 20-F on Form NT 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The following trading day, the Company’s stock price declined from $11.90 to $11.20, or 5.8%.

On November 19, 2019, Wins issued a press release announcing its receipt of a notification letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications and its intent to submit a plan of compliance, adding that the filing of the 2019 From 20-F was untimely due to the uncertainty over recovery of the Guohong Loan but assuring investors that failure to collect on the loan would “not impact the Company’s ongoing operations.”

Then, on May 26, 2020, Wins issued a press release announcing that the Company received a delisting determination letter from Nasdaq. The press release stated, in relevant part, “as disclosed previously, the Company is working assiduously to complete its delinquent filing with SEC and to regain compliance with the NASDAQ listing rule as soon as possible.”

On this news, Wins’ stock price closed at $7.81 per share, down $2.25 share on May 26, 2020, a decline of 22.3%.

The Company’s undisclosed ongoing financial difficulties and material control weaknesses escalated on June 30, 2020, when Centurion ZD CPA & Co. (“CZD”)  resigned as the Company’s independent auditor after less than three years in that role. On July 6, 2020, Wins issued a press release announcing CZD’s resignation.

On this news, Wins’ stock price fell $2.06 per share, or 6.1%, to close at $31.70 per share on July 7, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at  www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:44aTRICIDA, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:44aCANCER GENETICS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:44aJordan Kimmel Joins Lebenthal Diversified Asset Management as Chief Equity Strategist and Portfolio Manager for The Lebenthal Separately Managed Equity Accounts
PR
08:43aFUNDS LIFT BULLISH BETS ON A TIGHTENING COPPER MARKET : Andy Home
RE
08:42aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : report No 30 Distribution of dividend for the year 2019
PU
08:42aDS.ITS/GEN/2020-009454/20 of 2020 - Updates in Foreign Exchange Returns (FER) - Code Guide and ITRS Client Application
PU
08:42aSHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : (Re-published for debt holders information) SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ARBITRATION AND WINDING-UP PETITION
PU
08:42aSONATEL : Présentation des résultats du Groupe Sonatel du 1e semestre 2020
PU
08:41aCINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:41aFOOT LOCKER : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results; Board Of Directors Reinstates Quarterly Dividend Program
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5SACYR, S.A. : SACYR S A : is awarded construction of the second runway for Jorge Chavez International Airport ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group