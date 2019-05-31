WINSYSTEMS Announces Intel® Atom™ E3800 SoC-based Industrial Computer With Rugged Enclosure and Fanless Performance in Nano Form Factor

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial embedded computer designer and manufacturer WINSYSTEMS today debuted its SYS-ITX-N-3800 encased computing platform. Based on the Intel® Atom™ E-3800 processor, this space-saving packaged CPU offers consistently reliable performance under extended operating temperatures of -25ºC to +60ºC. Inside its 150mm x 150mm x 53mm rugged aluminum enclosure is an efficient mix of processor and practical input/output options. It is optimally engineered to satisfy diverse embedded system requirements and easily mount in tight spaces.

"Designers of industrial IoT products often don't have the luxury of time or in-house capability to create specialized computer technology," said Technical Sales Director George Hilliard. "The Nano-ITX companion to our well-received SYS-ITX-P-3800 increases their options for dependable encased PC solutions in a small form factor with dual Ethernet and easy expansion – all while shortening their time to market."

Processing performance is a solid match for Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems, enabling long product life cycle solutions for Industrial IoT, energy management and medical designs. Like all WINSYSTEMS products, the longterm availability roadmap is backed by superior quality and expert support.

The versatile SYS-ITX-N-3800 supplies a complete system in a small form factor box that can be easily expanded or configured for different application requirements. It provides superb connectivity with two USB 3.0 host channels, an RS-232/422/485 serial port, VGA and DisplayPort. A half-size Mini-Card connector further extends expansion capabilities. The package also features +12V input power, includes a mounting kit for a 2.5 inch SATA SSD, and supports fanless operation. And, it is built with the durability required to deliver high-reliability performance within harsh operating environments.

REDUCE PRODUCT-DEVELOPMENT RISK AND TIME TO MARKET

WINSYSTEMS customers can be confident in the solutions, products and expertise they receive. From consultation on embedded computer design and manufacturing to industrial networking, count on high reliability and the optimal approach to satisfy your project requirements. The company's single board computers, embedded systems, I/O expansion modules and Ethernet switches are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers at every step of the process.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures embedded single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, panel PCs and industrial Ethernet switches that operate over extended temperatures. These high-reliability products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

