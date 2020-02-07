WINSYSTEMS Debuts Low-Profile Encased Industrial Computer Platform With Full 4K Display Support and Processing Performance at -40C to +85C

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial embedded computing innovator WINSYSTEMS today announced its latest enclosed single board computer for extreme operating temperatures and environments. The SYS-427 is a complete system in a rugged aluminum enclosure that measures a mere 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches and only 1.38 inches in height (165 mm x 115 mm x 35 mm). Yet within those chassis confines are WINSYSTEMS' SBC35-427 single board computer, dual Gigabit Ethernet controllers, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and dual DisplayPort outputs. Mini-Card and M.2 connectors provide additional expansion options.

"With ample performance for Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems, our SYS-427 embedded computing platform readily supports 15-year product life cycle solutions for digital signage, industrial IoT, energy management and transportation applications," said Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard. "And, despite its low-profile form factor, designers can count on it to operate reliably at temperatures of -40C to +85C. The SYS-427 is designed and tested to operate without throttling performance or needing an external heatsink or fans."

The rugged new SYS-427 SBC easily withstands the shock and vibration demands of industrial environments while also accommodating DC power inputs ranging from 10 to 50 volts DC. Further, the Trusted Platform Modules (TPM) 2.0 device is soldered onboard to authenticate root of trust and enable security. This innovation truly solves the thermal demands and ruggedized packaging needed for customers' products to deliver long life and superb reliability whether in the field or industrial settings.

By relying on WINSYSTEMS' expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their highly reliable products are built on the right computer system. The company's single board computers and rugged embedded systems are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers every step of the way.

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures embedded single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, panel PCs and industrial Ethernet switches that operate over extended temperatures. These highly reliable products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

