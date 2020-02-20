WINSYSTEMS Unveils Fanless IP65-Rated Panel PC for Rugged Operating Environments That Sustains Full Intel E3900 Performance at -30 to +85C

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded computing pioneer WINSYSTEMS today introduced its multitouch, feature-packed PPC12-427 rugged display platform with an IP65-rated sealed front bezel and gasket for mounting in an enclosure. Based on the Intel E3950 processor, it is designed to deliver outstanding continuous performance in operating temperatures of -30 to +85C, as well as within environments where dust, water or airborne contaminants could damage other units.

Its low-profile (35mm) yet robust design includes dual gigabit Ethernet controllers, two USB 3.0 channels, two USB 2.0 ports, and offers a wide voltage range for input power – from +10 to 50 volts DC. The U.S.-made panel PC also contains a soldered-down TPM 2.0 module for authenticating root of trust and security.

"With the power for Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems, our new PPC12-427 embedded system enables the 15-year product life cycles required for digital signage, Industrial IoT, food processing, energy management and transportation solutions," said WINSYSTEMS' Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard. "It can also drive two additional displays through its dual DisplayPort and support Human Machine Interface within difficult environments – even in outside temperature extremes where other panel PCs can't operate."

This extension of WINSYSTEMS' SYS-427 packaging gives designers the uninhibited performance and reliability they need without sacrificing flexibility. Unlike other systems that require attachment to an external heatsink or fan, the PPC12-427 was specifically built to operate fanlessly for temperatures ranging from -30 to +85C when equipped with automotive DRAM. It also features an industrial temperature LCD touchscreen and expansion through Mini-Card connectors. And, with its sealed front bezel fully protecting against ingress of dust and moisture, this complete touch panel PC stands up to wash-down environments such as those in food processing.

IMPROVE ROI – REDUCE RISK AND TIME TO MARKET

By relying on WINSYSTEMS' expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their highly reliable products are built on the right computer system. The company's single board computers and rugged embedded systems are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers every step of the way.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures embedded single board computers (SBCs), I/O modules, panel PCs and industrial Ethernet switches that operate over extended temperatures. These highly reliable products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

