WIPO and IFPMA Launch New Online Patent-Search Resource to Help Health Agencies Procure Medicines

WIPO and the research-based pharmaceutical industry today launched a new
online tool designed to help procurement agencies better understand the
global patent status of medicines.
The Patent Information Initiative for Medicines (Pat-INFORMED) is a
unique resource where patent holders provide information about patents
covering approved medicines through a free, open access database.
This new public database became operational today, along with a platform
where procurement agencies can make direct enquiries to companies.
Pat-INFORMED is a partnership between WIPO and the International
Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, IFPMA, the
global trade association representing the research-based pharmaceutical
industry. Pat-INFORMED originated in the industry’s efforts to add
clarity to patent information about medicines. WIPO’s globally
recognized expertise in the organization and public dissemination of
patent data will make an important contribution to the accessibility of
patent information.
WIPO is hosting the database and providing the resources to ensure its
continued development, while IFPMA is working closely with the 20
leading research-based biopharmaceutical companies that have backed this
initiative to help ensure a consistent and coordinated approach.
“WIPO is committed to increasing the transparency of the patent system
and ensuring it works to benefit humankind. As a public-private
partnership focusing on access to key patent information, Pat-INFORMED
will facilitate the procurement of important medicines and thereby
support better health outcomes for people across the globe. Such
partnerships are critical to success in the field of public health,"
said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry. “WIPO is pleased to be
contributing its extensive expertise in making complex patent
information simpler and more accessible and looks forward to further
collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry to ensure the success of
this initiative.”
While information about patent applications and grants reside in the
public domain, resources that directly link patents to medicines already
on the market are scarce and limited. Tools that directly link granted
patents to medicines are only available publicly in certain countries
(e.g. the USA’s ‘Orange Book’) or through private third-party databases.
Pat-INFORMED aims to help close these gaps and make patent research
easier, faster and more accessible to a wider array of health workers.
Importantly, Pat-INFORMED also offers procurement agencies a direct
communication channel for follow-on enquiries to participating
companies. Each of the participating companies, currently 20, has agreed
to engage in discussions with official procurement agencies that are
seeking more detailed information about granted patents on specific
products.
So far, Pat-INFORMED houses information on over 14,000 individual
patents, for 600 patent families and 169 INNs, unique names that are
globally recognized and used to identify pharmaceutical substances or
active pharmaceutical ingredients within medicines that cover a wide
range of conditions.
“This initiative is a practical way of reducing the complexity around
access to patent information, something health experts have long been
calling for. By easing access to patent information for public health
authorities, Pat-INFORMED can help them take more informed decisions
about procurement options available to them, and will be an important
contribution to global health,” said Thomas Cueni, Director General
IFPMA. “The task of retrieving and uploading over 14,000 individual
national patents has been considerable; but now that the process and
platform are in place, I’m confident that we can continue to increase
the database’s scope to more INNs than the current 160.”
“More-efficient procurement processes save lives by getting medicines to
people more quickly,” said Wesley Kreft, Director, Global Supply Chain,
i+solutions, a Netherlands-based not-for-profit organization
specializing in medical supply chain management for developing
countries, including many recipients of Global Fund grants. Speaking of
his work, Mr. Kreft said: “Pat-INFORMED has the potential to reduce by
30 percent the time required to procure medicines for low and middle
income countries.”
Pat-INFORMED features patent information for small molecule drugs within
oncology; hepatitis C, cardiovascular, HIV, diabetes, and respiratory
therapy areas; and any products on the WHO Essential Medicines List that
are not within these therapy areas. In a second phase, the initiative
will extend to all therapeutic areas and explore the inclusion of
complex therapeutics.
The launch took place at an event on the sidelines of the 2018
Assemblies of the Member States of WIPO.
About WIPO
The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is the global forum
for intellectual property policy, services, information and cooperation.
A specialized agency of the United Nations, WIPO assists its 191 member
states in developing a balanced international IP legal framework to meet
society's evolving needs. It provides business services for obtaining IP
rights in multiple countries and resolving disputes. It delivers
capacity-building programs to help developing countries benefit from
using IP. And it provides free access to unique knowledge banks of IP
information.
About IFPMA
IFPMA represents research-based pharmaceutical companies and
associations across the globe. The research-based pharmaceutical
industry's two million employees discover, develop, and deliver
medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of patients worldwide.
Based in Geneva, IFPMA has official relations with the United Nations
and contributes industry expertise to help the global health community
find solutions that improve global health.
