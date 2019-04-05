WIRECARD AG 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until April
9, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF).
Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities
between April 7, 2016 and February 1, 2019. This action is pending in
the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
About the Lawsuit
On February 1, 2019, media sources reported that an external
investigation by the Company into activities in its Singapore office had
uncovered evidence of “serious offences of forgery and/or of
falsification of accounts…[that] may have been carried out to conceal
other misdeeds, such as cheating, criminal breach of trust, corruption
and/or money laundering.”
On this news, the price of Wirecard’s shares plummeted.
The case is Dalpoggetto v. Wirecard AG, 19-cv-986
