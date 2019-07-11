Log in
WIRECARD AG DUTCH Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims of behalf of Dutch investors who suffered losses on a non-US exchange in Wirecard AG securities

07/11/2019 | 02:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating filing claims on behalf of Dutch investors who suffered losses on a non-U.S. exchange in Wirecard AG (XETR: WDI GR; WDI GY) securities.

Dutch investors who purchased the shares of Wirecard AG on any exchange outside the United States are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

The investigation concerns whether Wirecard AG and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at the Company was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions.  The article cited “[a]n internal presentation [that] described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard,” relating to “transactions [that] were ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who is responsible for the payment group’s accounting in the Asia-Pacific region.”  Following this news, Wirecard’s stock price fell sharply.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
