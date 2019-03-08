WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
April 9, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF), if they
purchased the Company’s securities between April 7, 2016 and February 1,
2019 (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Central District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Wirecard and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-wcagy/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by April 9, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Wirecard and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On February 1, 2019, news media sources reported that an external law
firm retained by the Company to investigate activities in its Singapore
office had discovered evidence of “serious offences of forgery and/or of
falsification of accounts.” Further, “there are reasons to suspect that
they may have been carried out to conceal other misdeeds, such as
cheating, criminal breach of trust, corruption and/or money laundering.”
On this news, the price of Wirecard’s shares plummeted.
The case is Dalpoggetto v. Wirecard AG et al, 19-cv-986.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
