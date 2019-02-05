Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WIRECARD Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Wirecard AG To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 07:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or the "Company") (Other OTC:WRCDF, WCAGY).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Wirecard stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/WRCDFThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wirecard-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-investing-in-wirecard-ag-to-contact-the-firm-300790379.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:59pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Ferroglobe PLC To Contact The Firm
PR
07:56pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR XPO, YRCW, PRGO AND MU : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
07:55pRIOT BLOCKCHAIN : Announces Leadership Changes
PU
07:55pTWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
07:54pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)
GL
07:50pMANCHESTER UNITED : Munich street sign added to United museum
PU
07:50pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Announces Lift of Mangagment Cease Trade Order
AQ
07:50pSNAP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
07:47pMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose admits to tax fraud
AQ
07:47pEMBRAER : Airzim, Zesa, GMB reforms take off
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.