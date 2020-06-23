Log in
WIRECARD LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces an Investigation of Wirecard AG

06/23/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Wirecard AG. ("Wirecard" or the "Company") (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) resulting from allegations that Wirecard might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Wirecard securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Wirecard Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On June 18, 2020, MarketWatch reported to the market that Ernst & Young, Wirecard's auditor, said it did not have sufficient evidence for approximately 1.9 billion euros. Wirecard stated: "there are indications that spurious balance confirmations had been provided from the side of the trustee."

Following this news, Wirecard stock dropped over 63% on June 18, 2020, to close at $20.20 per share.

If you purchased Wirecard securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/wirecardag-wcagy-wrcdf-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-202/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


