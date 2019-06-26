WISR : Appendix 3B

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

Yes, the Shares rank equally in all respects with existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

Rights and Options are not quoted securities and do not rank equally with ordinary shares or any other class of quoted securities. They do not confer a right to vote, a right to receive dividends or any other rights of a shareholder. Further, they do not confer a right to participate in new issues of securities, including by way of bonus issue, rights issue or otherwise.