WISR : Appendix 3B
06/26/2019 | 08:50pm EDT
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Wisr Limited
ACN
004 661 205
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)
Options cancelled upon exercise (Options)
50,000
(50,000)
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The Shares have the same terms as existing quoted shares.
The Options were granted under the August 2018 Placement following approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 November 2018. The Options have an exercise price of $0.08 per option and an expiry date of 3 September 2021.
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Yes, the Shares rank equally in all respects with existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Rights and Options are not quoted securities and do not rank equally with ordinary shares or any other class of quoted securities. They do not confer a right to vote, a right to receive dividends or any other rights of a shareholder. Further, they do not confer a right to participate in new issues of securities, including by way of bonus issue, rights issue or otherwise.
5
Issue price or consideration
1.
$0.08 per share
2.
The Options were granted for nil
consideration.
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity
|
|
approval under rule 7.1A?
|
If Yes, complete sections 6b -
|
6h in relation to the +securities
|
the subject of this Appendix 3B,
|
and comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
|
resolution under rule 7.1A was
|
passed
-
Shares issued upon exercise of options.
-
Options cancelled upon exercise.
Yes.
27 November 2018
6c
Number of +securities issued
|
Nil
without security holder approval
|
under rule 7.1
|
6d
Number of +securities issued
|
Nil
with security holder approval
|
under rule 7.1A
|
6e
Number of +securities issued
|
Nil
with security holder approval
|
under rule 7.3, or another
|
specific security holder approval
|
(specify date of meeting)
|
6f
Number of +securities issued
|
under an exception in rule 7.2
|
6g
If +securities issued under rule
|
7.1A, was issue price at least
|
75% of 15-day VWAP as
|
calculated under rule
|
|
Include the +issue date and both
|
values. Include the source of
|
the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
If +securities were issued under
|
rule
7.1A
|
|
|
consideration,
state
date on
|
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market Announcements
50,000
Not Applicable
Not applicable
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1: 101,263,035
7.1A: 20,336,202
7
+Issue dates
|
24 June 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
|
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule
|
19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro
|
|
|
|
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
|
790,208,152
|
Fully paid ordinary
shares.
Number+Class
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
5,833,334
Performance Rights
|
|
|
|
November 2016
|
4,515,720
Options
issued
9
|
|
|
14,285,715
Options
issued
13
|
February 2018.
|
1,450,000
Options
issued
03
December 2018.
|
13,636,722
Performance Rights
|
issued on 26 March
|
2019
No change
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approval required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
17
Policy for deciding entitlements
|
Not applicable
in relation to fractions
|
18
Names of countries in which the
|
Not applicable
entity has security holders who
|
will not be sent new offer
|
|
|
Note: Security holders must be told how their
|
entitlements are to be dealt with.
|
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
25 If the issue is contingent on Not applicable security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
26
Date entitlement and acceptance
|
Not applicable
form and offer documents will be
|
sent to persons entitled
|
27
If the entity has issued options,
|
Not applicable
and the
terms entitle option
|
holders
to participate on
|
exercise, the date on which
|
notices will be sent to option
|
holders
|
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
