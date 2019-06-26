Log in
WISR : Appendix 3B

0
06/26/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Wisr Limited

ACN

004 661 205

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)
  2. Options cancelled upon exercise (Options)
  1. 50,000
  2. (50,000)

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The Shares have the same terms as existing quoted shares.

The Options were granted under the August 2018 Placement following approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 November 2018. The Options have an exercise price of $0.08 per option and an expiry date of 3 September 2021.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Yes, the Shares rank equally in all respects with existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

Rights and Options are not quoted securities and do not rank equally with ordinary shares or any other class of quoted securities. They do not confer a right to vote, a right to receive dividends or any other rights of a shareholder. Further, they do not confer a right to participate in new issues of securities, including by way of bonus issue, rights issue or otherwise.

5

Issue price or consideration

1.

$0.08 per share

2.

The Options were granted for nil

consideration.

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b -

6h in relation to the +securities

the subject of this Appendix 3B,

and comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

  1. Shares issued upon exercise of options.
  2. Options cancelled upon exercise.

Yes.

27 November 2018

6c

Number of +securities issued

Nil

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued

Nil

with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2

6e

Number of +securities issued

Nil

with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least

75% of 15-day VWAP as

calculated under rule

7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and both

values. Include the source of

the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market Announcements

50,000

Not Applicable

Not applicable

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7.1: 101,263,035

7.1A: 20,336,202

7

+Issue dates

24 June 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

790,208,152

Fully paid ordinary

shares.

Number+Class

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 3

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

5,833,334

Performance Rights

issued

on

17

November 2016

4,515,720

Options

issued

9

Aug 2017.

14,285,715

Options

issued

13

February 2018.

1,450,000

Options

issued

03

December 2018.

13,636,722

Performance Rights

issued on 26 March

2019

No change

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

17

Policy for deciding entitlements

Not applicable

in relation to fractions

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4

18

Names of countries in which the

Not applicable

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer

documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their

entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

25 If the issue is contingent on Not applicable security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

Not applicable

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options,

Not applicable

and the

terms entitle option

holders

to participate on

exercise, the date on which

notices will be sent to option

holders

  1. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WISR Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 00:49:05 UTC
About