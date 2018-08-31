Log in
WISR : Capital Raising Completed

08/31/2018 | 03:27am CEST

ASX Release

Capital raising completed

Sydney, 31 August 2018: Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR), Australia's first neo-lender, is pleased to announce a capital raising via a Placement of 83,910,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.05 each for a total amount raised of $4,195,500.00 to sophisticated and professional investors of the Company (Placement). The Placement is subject to settlement of monies by the participating investors.

The securities will be issued in accordance with the following table:

Listing Rule 7.1

35,072,707

Tranche 1

Listing Rule 7.1A

43,892,508

Tranche 1

Post-EGM

4,944,784

Tranche 2

Given the amount of the Placement, the Company will be issuing the new shares via two Tranches. Settlement of Tranche 1 of the capital raising is expected within a few business days and we confirm that Tranche 2 will be via a General Meeting held in mid-October 2018.

Anthony Nantes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisr said: "We are delighted with the strong support we received from the capital raise. This investment acknowledges the transformation of the business model, and support for the truly unique business that Wisr has built, and the range of innovative products and services we are launching. This extra capital will allow us to deliver more for everyday Australians, as we approach $50 million in cumulative loans written in the coming weeks. With such a strong foundation now in place we are perfectly positioned to take advantage of the huge opportunity in Australia to disrupt the incumbents, and deliver technology that gives consumers a smarter, fairer, wiser financial choice."

Funds raised will support the Company's ongoing growth initiatives as part of its customer acquisition and retention strategy. This capital raise will also assist Wisr to take a more innovative approach to how loans are funded and potentially increase margins.

Wisr Limited today also released its Preliminary Financial Report for the 2018 financial year. In the past year, Wisr completed its transformation to a new business model with a focus on creating a scalable, efficient and long term profitable business during the year, whilst also delivering strong growth in revenue and loan originations.

This announcement effectively lifts the trading halt the Company requested on 28 August 2018. The Company is not aware of any reason why the ASX would not allow trading to commence immediately.

Sincerely,

Leanne Ralph Company Secretary

-ENDS-

About Wisr Limited

Wisr (ASX: WZR) is Australia's first neo-lender with a commitment to the financial wellness of all Australians, through providing a smarter, fairer and wiser collection of financial products and services. Wisr provides personal loans, the country's only credit comparison service with

Wisrcredit.com.au, apps, content and other products that use technology to provide better outcomes for borrowers, investors and everyday Australians.

Disclaimer

WISR Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 01:26:05 UTC
