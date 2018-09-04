Log in
WISR : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Chris Whitehead

09/04/2018 | 05:27am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Wisr Limited

ABN/ASRN:

80 004 661 205

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Christopher Whitehead

Date of last notice

6 March 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Whitehead Super Pty Ltd as trustee for CWhitehead Superannuation Fund.

Mr Whitehead is the sole director of Whitehead Super Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the superannuation fund.

Date of change

04 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

200,000 Ordinary Shares

Indirect

6,000,000 Performance Rights

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

Direct: 6,000,000 Performance Rights

Number disposed

Indirect: 6,000,000 Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$0.00 per share

No. of securities held after change

Direct 200,000 ordinary shares 6,000,000 Performance Rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Transfer of Performance Rights from Superfund (indirect) to Personal Name (direct).

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable.

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Date of Notice: 04 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

WISR Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 03:26:01 UTC



