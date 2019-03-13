Log in
WISR : Investor Presentation

03/13/2019

smarter, fairer,

wisr1

Australia's ﬁrst neo-lender

Disclaimer.

NO INVESTMENT ADVICE OR OFFER OF SHARES

This presentation does not constitute investment advice, or an inducement or recommendation to acquire or dispose in any shares of Wisr, in any jurisdiction.

representation or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement in this presentation or assumption upon which any part of this presentation is based or the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this presentation.

RISKS AND ASSUMPTIONS

This presentation contains statements (including forward-looking statements), opinions, projections, forecasts and other material, based on various assumptions. Whilst this presentation was prepared with care and attention, those assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements, whilst considered reasonable by Wisr at the date of this presentation, involve known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Wisr's control. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue weight on such forward-looking statements. To understand more about the risks and uncertainties faced by Wisr refer to the 2018 Annual Report.

Statements about past performance are not necessarily indicative of future performance. To the extent required by law, neither Wisr of any of its directors, officers, employees and agents give any warranty,

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

A number of non-GAAP financial measures are used in this presentation. You should not consider any of these in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the information provided in the audited consolidated financial statements, which are available at:www.wisr.com.au

DOLLAR ESTIMATES

All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.

Our vision is to bring ﬁnancial wellness to all Australians.

DirectMoney Listed on ASX (ASX:DM1)

JUL 2015

Pivot away from P2P model, Neo-Lender Strategy announced

JAN 2017

255 Finance $50m wholesale funding agreement

AUG 2017

Quarterly loan origination growth hits record high, growing 42% in FY18 Q3)

MAY 2018

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank $25m loan funding agreement

MAY 2018

Launch of WisrCredit Platform

OCT 2018

CEO Anthony Nantes awarded "2018 Business Leader of the Year" & Wisr finalist for Fintech of the Year

NOV 2018

H1 Results: Wisr Loan Originations up 441% and Revenue up 59%

JAN 2019

Wisr awarded "Best Lending Innovation"

FEB 2019

Disclaimer

WISR Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 03:08:03 UTC
