WISR : Investor Presentation

Our vision is to bring ﬁnancial wellness to all Australians.
DirectMoney Listed on ASX (ASX:DM1)
JUL 2015
Pivot away from P2P model, Neo-Lender Strategy announced
JAN 2017
255 Finance $50m wholesale funding agreement
AUG 2017
Quarterly loan origination growth hits record high, growing 42% in FY18 Q3)
MAY 2018
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank $25m loan funding agreement
MAY 2018
Launch of WisrCredit Platform
OCT 2018
CEO Anthony Nantes awarded "2018 Business Leader of the Year" & Wisr finalist for Fintech of the Year
NOV 2018
H1 Results: Wisr Loan Originations up 441% and Revenue up 59%
JAN 2019
Wisr awarded "Best Lending Innovation"
FEB 2019