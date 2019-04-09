WISR : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

WISR LIMITED

ACN 004 661 205

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Wisr Limited (Company) will be held at the offices of Wisr Limited, Level 8, 58 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on 10 May 2019 at 2 p.m. (AEST) (Meeting).

The Explanatory Notes to this Notice provide additional information on the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Notes and the Proxy Form are part of this notice.

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

Resolution 1: Ratification and approval of the issue of Shares under Tranche 1 of Placement

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the shareholders approve the prior allotment and issue of 82,159,468 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on the terms and as outlined in the Explanatory Notes accompanying the Notice convening this meeting."

Note: A voting exclusion statement applies to this resolution (see Explanatory Notes for details).

Resolution 2: Approval of the issue of Shares under Tranche 2 of Placement

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, the shareholders approve the allotment and issue of 93,173,320 fully paid ordinary Shares in the Company on the terms and as outlined in the Explanatory Notes accompanying the Notice convening this meeting."

Note: A voting exclusion statement applies to this resolution (see Explanatory Notes for details).

Resolution 3: Approval of the issue of Shares to Mr Craig Swanger

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, the shareholders approve the allotment and issue of 1,470,589fully paid ordinary Shares to Mr Craig Swanger on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Notes accompanying the Notice convening this meeting."

Note: A voting exclusion statement applies to this resolution (see Explanatory Notes for details).

