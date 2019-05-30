Log in
WISR : Stakeholder Alignment Strengthened Following Capital Raising

05/30/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

ASX release

Wisr Stakeholder Alignment Strengthened Following

Successful Capital Raising

Sydney, 31 May 2019: Wisr Limited (Company) (ACN 004 661 205) (ASX: WZR), Australia's first neo-lender, is pleased to announce that the second tranche of share rights issued to the Company's directors in November 2016, has vested as price performance hurdles have been met.

The vesting conditions for the share rights were designed to align the interests of directors with those of shareholders overall, establishing stretch price targets that would see considerable shareholder value creation taking place before vesting could occur.

Earlier this month, the Company completed the second tranche of a placement undertaken to raise $15 million to support existing operations and ongoing growth initiatives. Following on completion of the placement and the communication of the Company's near-term growth plans, Wisr has experienced a significant value uplift, with the share price increasing threefold since January 2019.

Directors' Share Rights

In November 2016, shareholders approved the issue of 17,500,000 share rights to directors, with vesting staggered in three equal tranches, and contingent upon progressively higher volume- weighted average prices being achieved over consecutive ten-day trading periods. In February 2019, the first tranche of directors' share rights vested when the $0.06 target was met, and the second tranche has now vested as the $0.12 hurdle has been cleared.

CEO Incentives

The Company further advises that 4,461,652 shares have been issued to CEO Anthony Nantes in respect of short-term incentive awards, as performance conditions stipulated in his employment contract (as announced to ASX on 29 September 2016) have been met.

The Board of Directors is pleased to note further that Mr Nantes has achieved performance targets set by the Board in respect of long-term incentives for the 2017 and 2018 financial years, and these long-term incentives, being equivalent to 1% of the market capital value of the Company as at each of 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2018, up to a maximum prescribed value, will accordingly vest in July 2019.

Wisr Senior Independent Director, Chris Whitehead, said: "It is with great pleasure that we are able to reward Anthony for an outstanding result in achieving excellent business outcomes by meeting hurdles closely linked to the Company's near-term objectives and growth catalysts; thereby creating exponential growth potential for the Company and its shareholders. These equity awards will see the CEO achieve ownership of a meaningful stake in the Company, further aligning his interests with those of all shareholders, and encouraging the ongoing pursuit of value maximisation for stakeholders".

-ends-

For more information, please contact:

John Nantes Chairman investor@wisr.com.au

For general investor enquiries, email investor@wisr.com.au

About Wisr Limited

Wisr (ASX: WZR) is Australia's first neo-lender with a commitment to the financial wellness of all Australians, through providing a smarter, fairer and wiser collection of financial products and services. Wisr provides personal loans, the country's only credit comparison service with Wisrcredit.com.au, apps, content and other products that use technology to provide better outcomes for borrowers, investors and everyday Australians.

For more information, visit www.wisr.com.au

Disclaimer

WISR Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 00:48:05 UTC
