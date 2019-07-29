WInnForum Members CommScope, Federated Wireless, and Google Earn Final CBRS Environmental Sensing Capability Certification from FCC

Combination of April’s hardware sensor certification with today’s sensor network coverage certification paves the way to commercial ESC service in CBRS band

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulates member organizations CommScope, Federated Wireless, and Google for final FCC certification of their Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) systems in the 3.5 GHz band. The FCC announced the final step in the ESC certification process in a Public Notice (PN) today (https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-19-718A1.pdf).

The ESCs will be used to detect the presence of federal incumbent radar transmissions in the 3.5 GHz band and communicate that information to one or more certified Spectrum Access Systems (SASs).

In April, the companies earned FCC approval for their sensor hardware (see press release: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005668/en/Wireless-Innovation-Forum-Congratulates-Members-Google-CommScope). They were then required to file their network deployment plans. The NTIA and FCC used those plans to confirm that the networks will adequately cover the intended Dynamic Protection Areas (DPAs). This PN formally approves the ESC operators to cover specific sets of DPAs.

SASs and ESCs are essential components necessary for operations in the 3.5 GHz band. SASs will serve as advanced, highly automated frequency coordinators across the band, protecting higher tier users from harmful interference from lower tier users and optimizing frequency use.

The ESCs will consist of networks of sensors that will detect the presence of signals from federal radar systems in the band and communicate that information to one or more SASs to facilitate protection of federal incumbents. An ESC network deployment requires dozens of sensor nodes around the U.S. coastlines.

Final approval of SASs by the FCC is still pending, after which initial commercial service in the CBRS band can begin.

WInnForum supports the development and advancement of spectrum sharing technologies based on the three-tier architecture detailed in 3.5 GHz CBRS band rules defined by the FCC. WInnForum announced the completion of the full set of baseline standards required for WInnForum certification of CBRS equipment in 2018 (http://bit.ly/CBRSBaselineSpec). This watershed event allowed the finalization of CBRS products for official testing and set the stage for the rollout of commercial CBRS networks. More about the WInnForum and its CBRS standards building can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.

