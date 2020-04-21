Log in
WMGI, TCO, WLTW, and GCAP Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

04/21/2020 | 10:38am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ GS: WMGI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Wright Medical’s agreement to be acquired by Stryker Corporation.  Shareholders of Wright Medical will receive $30.75 in cash for each share of Wright Medical owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wright-medical-group-nv.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Taubman’s agreement to be acquired by Simon Property Group, Inc. Shareholders of Taubman will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Taubman owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-taubman-centers-inc.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ GS: WLTW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Willis Towers Watson’s agreement to be acquired by Aon plc.  Shareholders of Willis Towers Watson will receive 1.08 shares of Aon plc for each share of Willis Towers Watson owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-willis-towers-watson.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GAIN Capital’s agreement to be acquired by INTL FCStone Inc. Shareholders of GAIN Capital will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of GAIN Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gain-capital-holdings-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

