Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WNC : Closes $210 Million in Institutional LIHTC Funds to Develop and Renovate More Than 1,900 Affordable Housing Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that it has closed two institutional low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) funds, WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 47, L.P. (WNC Corp. 47) and WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 10 California Series 17, L.P. (CA 17), totaling approximately $210 million in equity. Together, equity from the funds will be used to develop and renovate more than 1,900 affordable housing units in the U.S.

WNC Logo (PRNewsfoto/WNC)

WNC Corp. 47 raised $134.6 million in equity, and CA 17 raised $75.5 million. The closure of the funds brings WNC's total equity raise since inception to approximately $5.2 billion.

"Given the lack of affordable housing throughout the country, it is essential that we not only add to, but preserve and improve the existing stock, which WNC Corp. 47 and CA17 will accomplish in 25 communities across 12 states," said WNC Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Cormier. "A testament to the strength of the lasting relationships we form and the quality of developments, WNC has previously partnered with the majority of the project developers and investors in these funds."

The properties that will be funded by WNC Corp. 47 and CA 17 are located in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Virginia and Wyoming. The types of properties include multifamily and senior housing in urban, suburban and rural areas.

A project of note in WNC Corp. 47 is Mason Square Apartments II in Springfield, Massachusetts, which includes the adaptive reuse of two historic buildings – the former Indian Motorcycle manufacturing mill complex originally constructed in 1890, and the Mason Square Fire House, originally constructed in 1920. The project is part of a local area redevelopment program.

Additionally, a project of note in CA 17 is Park Western Estates in Los Angeles County, which includes 112 market rate units that were converted to affordable housing and offers scarce four-bedroom units.

About WNC
WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in real estate and community development initiatives as well as a leading investor in low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC). WNC has acquired more than $9.7 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,400 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact
Julie Leber
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1391
julie@spotlightmarcom.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wnc-closes-210-million-in-institutional-lihtc-funds-to-develop-and-renovate-more-than-1-900-affordable-housing-units-300912725.html

SOURCE WNC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pBNS SPLIT CORP. II : Declares Quarterly Dividends
AQ
01:37pSAVENCIA : 2019 half-yearly results
PU
01:36pCANOPY GROWTH : 'never been better,' says interim CEO as biggest investor set to record related loss
AQ
01:36pXCHG Appoints Robert Shults Head of North American Markets
BU
01:36pFIRST TRUST GLOBAL PORTFOLIOS LIMITED : Announces Distribution for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
BU
01:35pH&M Temporarily Bans Leather From Brazil -- Update
DJ
01:34pFIRST TRUST GLOBAL PORTFOLIOS LIMITED : Announces Distribution for First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
BU
01:34pPHARMACY TIMES CONTINUING EDUCATION™ : and National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Present a Webinar Curriculum on Multifaceted Management of Cystic Fibrosis
BU
01:33pExxon Mobil to Sell Energy Assets in Norway, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
01:33pvCom Solutions Named Top Partner for Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) by Telarus
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group