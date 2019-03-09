WOHASU® convenes H-20 Government Track in Lisbon, Portugal to discuss how governments can implement the science of happiness into public policy

MIAMI, March 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOHASU® today announced that the third annual H-20 Government Summit, sponsored by FreeBalance® and WOHASU , will hold its first international edition on March 12, 2019, in Lisbon, Portugal. This year's Summit, an invitation-only roundtable with high-level government officials and civic leaders, is co-hosted by the Instituto Superior de Ciências Sociais e Políticas ( ISCSP ) Universidade de Lisboa, and has positive peace as its theme.

"The H-20 serves as a global platform to demonstrate that the science of happiness and national variations in the wellbeing of individuals are directly intertwined," said Manuel Schiappa Pietra, Chairman of the WOHASU® Advisory Board, and President and CEO of FreeBalance. "We will address positive peace from the point of view of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Human Rights and Public Happiness, and we are honored to support the UNESCO Chair on Education for Global Peace Sustainability hosted by ISCSP."

Furthermore, the H-20 Lisbon is particularly significant given the leadership position that Portugal holds as one of the six founding member countries of the Global Happiness Coalition launched in Dubai in 2018, and we are also pleased to feature an address by former President Laura Chinchilla of Costa Rica, also a founding member of the Coalition. Agenda HERE.

Every March we gather stakeholders from the government, civic, corporate, academic, positive psychology, social and emotional intelligence, and human development sectors. WOHASU brings together the brightest thought leaders from each of these sectors. WOHASU features the private H-20 Government Summit and the World Happiness Summit®, the three-day experiential public conference held on March 15-17, 2019, in Miami, FL.

The H-20 is also a vehicle to expand the findings of the World Happiness Report and Global Happiness & Wellbeing Policy Report , issued in advance of the United Nations World Happiness Day on March 20th. Understanding these primary indicators can help improve policies to support better lives and foster smart prosperity.

