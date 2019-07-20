WORLD WATCH

Log in
07/20/2019 | 02:48am EDT

GREECE

Strong Earthquake Strikes Near Athens

A strong earthquake centered northwest of Athens shook Greece on Friday, causing frightened residents to run into the capital's streets and damaging several buildings. Four people were hospitalized with injuries, none of them serious, authorities said.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake that struck at 2:13 p.m. local time a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude of 5.3.

In central Athens, the Acropolis Museum was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day, but the city's ancient monuments remained open.

Associated Press

NETHERLANDS

Court Backs Liability For Srebrenica Deaths

The Dutch Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling that the Netherlands is partially liable in the deaths of some 350 Muslim men who were murdered by Bosnian Serb forces during the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

The Netherlands' highest court ruled Friday that Dutch United Nations peacekeepers evacuated the men from their military base near Srebrenica on July 13, 1995, despite knowing that they "were in serious jeopardy of being abused and murdered" by Bosnian Serb forces.

Judge Kees Streefkerk said "the state did act wrongfully" and told relatives of the dead they can claim compensation from the Dutch government. "We don't care about money, we wanted justice," said relative Kada Hotic.

Associated Press

UKRAINE

President Supports Russia Prisoner Swap

Ukraine's president outlined details of an impending prisoner swap with Russia, saying Kiev is willing to release a jailed Russian journalist in exchange for a Ukrainian film director.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's statement Friday comes at the end of the week of shuttle diplomacy, with the Russian and Ukrainian human-rights ombudswomen holding talks both in Moscow and in Kiev. The flurry of activity around imprisoned Russians and Ukrainians follows last week's first telephone call between Mr. Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A major prisoner swap would give a major boost to Mr. Zelenskiy's party in Sunday's early parliamentary election.

The Ukrainian government has been fighting with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east since 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Associated Press

