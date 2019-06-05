Log in
WORLDZ OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR SECOND ANNUAL LAUNCHPAD COMPETITION

06/05/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Los Angeles, CA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: WORLDZ - the first and only future-focused summit and community uniting CEOs, CMOs, cultural icons and rising stars to create the world of tomorrow - today announced that applications are now open for its second annual WORLDZ LaunchPad competition.

The competition was first founded in 2018 to help find and give visibility to diverse startups disrupting the market and changing the world for the better. This year, a new group of rapidly growing startups will have the opportunity to pitch their missions to a judging panel featuring representatives from SCIENCE, M13, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Tipster and more. The competition will take place at the fourth annual WORLDZ Summit on September 10 & 11, 2019 in Long Beach, CA.

The selected Semi-finalists will gain visibility to the WORLDZ audience - the most influential minds and brands ever assembled, comprised of an audience of investors, VCs, global brands, media, talent and early adopters from Andressen Horowitz, Google, VICE, Samsung, and hundreds more. Last year’s WORLDZ LaunchPad winner was Mighty Well, a company that develops functional accessories for the chronically ill. Mighty Well CEO & Co-Founder, Emily Levy described the impact of participating in the program as helping her "...connect with influencers for my brand that I had been trying to connect with for months on social media who I got to meet in person and have since become brand ambassadors for Mighty Well. As a startup, it was inspiring to learn from brands that we have looked up to for years and are trying to model our company after.”

Submit your startup for consideration by June 28. The 12 Semi-finalists selected for WORLDZ LaunchPad will receive:

  • Three complimentary passes to WORLDZ Summit 2019 (value of nearly $5,000)
  • Opportunity to pitch to high-profile judges and have C-level leaders recognize their business as best in category and/or best in show
  • Access to Master Courses, In-Conversations, Mentorship Lunches, Meet-the-Masters Mentorship Rotations and more with top executives, change agents, and coaches

WHERE: WORLDZ 2019 Summit, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Long Beach, CA

WHEN: Application submission accepted June 5-28, Competition takes place September 10 & 11, 2019 at WORLDZ summit.

WHO: Rapidly growing startups will have the opportunity to get in front of top executives from SCIENCE, M13, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Tipster, and the WORLDZ audience comprised of investors, VCs, global brands, media, talent and early adopters. 

WORLDZ Press Office at Metro Public Relations
worldz@metropublicrelations.com 
310.601.3211

© GlobeNewswire 2019
